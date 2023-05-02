The eagerly anticipated 2023 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner. This Saturday, all eyes will be on the contenders vying for the prestigious title as the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” gets underway. One such contender is the highly-touted Kingsbarns. Here, we take a comprehensive look at Kingsbarns’ jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.

With a strong team behind it, including renowned jockey Jose L. Ortiz and experienced trainer Todd Pletcher, Kingsbarns is well-equipped to put up a good fight at the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Furthermore, its impressive pedigree and high auction price indicate the horse’s potential for greatness. Keep reading to learn more about Kingsbarns’ past performances and how it stacks up against the competition in the race for the prestigious title.

Kingsbarns Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Kingsbairns odds remained the same after Monday’s post position draw. The fifth favorite for the race can still be backed at +1200. Sportsbooks are of the opinion that Kingsbarns’ draw in post 6 is likely a neutral draw and as such have not adjusted the odds.

Kingsbarns will be in familiar company when the stalls open on Saturday. In post 5, next door to Kingsbarns, is stablemate Tapit Trice (+600), while favorite Forte (+325) is in stall 15. All three are trained by Todd Pletcher, giving him a slew of chances to get in the winner’s circle in one of the world’s biggest horse races.

While sportsbooks believe Kingsbarns has the least chance of the three, it is not without a big chance.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.



Kingsbarns Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Jose L. Ortiz will be the jockey trying to ride Kingsbarns to glory on Saturday. Ortiz is one of the premier riders in the US and according to horse racing databases, Equibase, he has earned over $220 million in prize money over the course of his career.

Despite the fact Ortiz has ridden over 2,700 winners, the Kentucky Derby still eludes him. He does, however, have two Triple Crown wins under his belt, with the 2022 Preakness and 2017 Belmont. He will be hoping he can complete the career Triple Crown by sending Kingsbarns home victorious this weekend.

As mentioned previously, Todd Pletcher has three in this race, and Kingsbarns is the outsider of the three. Pletcher has two Kentucky Derby wins, Always Dreaming (2017) and Super Saver (2010), so he knows how to get horses hitting their prime as the for the 10 furlongs on Saturday.

With over 5,500 winners and $450 million in prize money, Pletcher is no stranger to big races, and we can be sure he will have his trio ready to fire when the stalls fly open for the Kentucky Derby.

At a costly $800,000 auction price, Kingsbarns is among the most expensive horses in the race. In fact, the only horse with a higher auction price is Tapit Trice, its stablemate. This should be indicative of Kingsbarns’ promise, and only time will tell if it can live up to expectations.

Horse Kingsbarns Post Position 6 Odds +1200 Points 100 Jockey Jose L. Ortiz Trainer Todd Pletcher Owner(s) Spendthrift Farm LLC Breeder Parks Investment Group, LLC Pedigree Uncle Mo – Lady Tapit, by Tapit Auction Price $800,000

Kingsbarns Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Despite an auction price of $800,000, Kingsbarns has almost made that cash back. With career earnings totaling $657,300, and more to follow at the Kentucky Derby, this horse will likely prove to be a shrewd investment.

With a speed figure of 100, Kingsbarns is in the lower half of the field based on this metric. But, given Kingsbarns has only ran three times, it is still open to plenty of improvement, so this is unlikely to bother connections too much.

Career Record 3(3-0-0) Career Earnings $657,300 Earnings Per Start $219,100 Running Style Pacesetter Equibase Speed Figure 100

Kingsbarns Horse Pedigree

Uncle Mo (USA) 2008 Indian Charlie (USA) 1995 In Excess (IRL) 1987 Siberian Express (USA) 1981 Kantado (IRL) 1976 Soviet Sojourn (USA) 1989 Leo Castelli (USA) 1984 Political Parfait (USA) 1984 Playa Maya (USA) 2000 Arch (USA) 1995 Kris S. (USA) 1977 Aurora (USA) 1988 Dixie Slippers (USA) 1995 Dixieland Band (USA) 1980 Cyane’s Slippers (USA) 1983 Lady Tapit (USA) 2012 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Temperence Gift (USA) 1998 Kingmambo (USA) 1990 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Miesque (USA) 1984 Shapiro’s Mistress (USA) 1986 Unpredictable (USA) 1979 Anytime Ms. (USA) 1979

Kingsbarns Past Performances and Results

Kingsbarns is three from three on its career starts. After winning a maiden, it looked good in a claimer before going on to win the Louisiana Derby, a Grade 2 race. In that race, three other Kentucky Derby contenders were left in his wake. Disarm (+3300), Jace’s Road (+5000), and Sun Thunder (+5000) all trailed Kingsbarns home and connections will be hoping it is first past the post again on Saturday.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Fair Grounds 3/25/2023 12 Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) 2 1 100 Tampa Bay 2/12/2023 6 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 100 Gulfstream Park 1/14/2023 8 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 84

