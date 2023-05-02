Horse Racing

Kingsbarns Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Author image
David Evans
5 min read
kingsbarns

The eagerly anticipated 2023 Kentucky Derby is just around the corner. This Saturday, all eyes will be on the contenders vying for the prestigious title as the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” gets underway. One such contender is the highly-touted Kingsbarns. Here, we take a comprehensive look at Kingsbarns’ jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.

With a strong team behind it, including renowned jockey Jose L. Ortiz and experienced trainer Todd Pletcher, Kingsbarns is well-equipped to put up a good fight at the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Furthermore, its impressive pedigree and high auction price indicate the horse’s potential for greatness. Keep reading to learn more about Kingsbarns’ past performances and how it stacks up against the competition in the race for the prestigious title.

Kingsbarns Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Kingsbairns odds remained the same after Monday’s post position draw. The fifth favorite for the race can still be backed at +1200. Sportsbooks are of the opinion that Kingsbarns’ draw in post 6 is likely a neutral draw and as such have not adjusted the odds.

Kingsbarns will be in familiar company when the stalls open on Saturday. In post 5, next door to Kingsbarns, is stablemate Tapit Trice (+600), while favorite Forte (+325) is in stall 15. All three are trained by Todd Pletcher, giving him a slew of chances to get in the winner’s circle in one of the world’s biggest horse races.

While sportsbooks believe Kingsbarns has the least chance of the three, it is not without a big chance.

Check out the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Forte +325 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +600 BetOnline logo
Practical Move +800 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire +1000 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotagake +1200 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1400 BetOnline logo
Mage +1600 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +2000 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +2500 BetOnline logo
Skinner +2500 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +3300 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +4000 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
Lord Miles +5000 BetOnline logo
Continuar +6600 BetOnline logo

Kingsbarns Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Jose L. Ortiz will be the jockey trying to ride Kingsbarns to glory on Saturday. Ortiz is one of the premier riders in the US and according to horse racing databases, Equibase, he has earned over $220 million in prize money over the course of his career.

Despite the fact Ortiz has ridden over 2,700 winners, the Kentucky Derby still eludes him. He does, however, have two Triple Crown wins under his belt, with the 2022 Preakness and 2017 Belmont. He will be hoping he can complete the career Triple Crown by sending Kingsbarns home victorious this weekend.

As mentioned previously, Todd Pletcher has three in this race, and Kingsbarns is the outsider of the three. Pletcher has two Kentucky Derby wins, Always Dreaming (2017) and Super Saver (2010), so he knows how to get horses hitting their prime as the for the 10 furlongs on Saturday.

With over 5,500 winners and $450 million in prize money, Pletcher is no stranger to big races, and we can be sure he will have his trio ready to fire when the stalls fly open for the Kentucky Derby.

At a costly $800,000 auction price, Kingsbarns is among the most expensive horses in the race. In fact, the only horse with a higher auction price is Tapit Trice, its stablemate. This should be indicative of Kingsbarns’ promise, and only time will tell if it can live up to expectations.

Horse Kingsbarns
Post Position 6
Odds +1200
Points 100
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz
Trainer Todd Pletcher
Owner(s) Spendthrift Farm LLC
Breeder Parks Investment Group, LLC
Pedigree Uncle Mo – Lady Tapit, by Tapit
Auction Price $800,000

Kingsbarns Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Despite an auction price of $800,000, Kingsbarns has almost made that cash back. With career earnings totaling $657,300, and more to follow at the Kentucky Derby, this horse will likely prove to be a shrewd investment.

With a speed figure of 100, Kingsbarns is in the lower half of the field based on this metric. But, given Kingsbarns has only ran three times, it is still open to plenty of improvement, so this is unlikely to bother connections too much.

Career Record 3(3-0-0)
Career Earnings $657,300
Earnings Per Start $219,100
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure 100

Kingsbarns Horse Pedigree

Uncle Mo (USA)

2008

 Indian Charlie (USA)

1995

 In Excess (IRL)

1987

 Siberian Express (USA)

1981
Kantado (IRL)

1976
Soviet Sojourn (USA)

1989

 Leo Castelli (USA)

1984
Political Parfait (USA)

1984
Playa Maya (USA)

2000

 Arch (USA)

1995

 Kris S. (USA)

1977
Aurora (USA)

1988
Dixie Slippers (USA)

1995

 Dixieland Band (USA)

1980
Cyane’s Slippers (USA)

1983
Lady Tapit (USA)

2012

 Tapit (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Preach (USA)

1989
Tap Your Heels (USA)

1996

 Unbridled (USA)

1987
Ruby Slippers (USA)

1982
Temperence Gift (USA)

1998

 Kingmambo (USA)

1990

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Miesque (USA)

1984
Shapiro’s Mistress (USA)

1986

 Unpredictable (USA)

1979
Anytime Ms. (USA)

1979

Kingsbarns Past Performances and Results

Kingsbarns is three from three on its career starts. After winning a maiden, it looked good in a claimer before going on to win the Louisiana Derby, a Grade 2 race. In that race, three other Kentucky Derby contenders were left in his wake. Disarm (+3300), Jace’s Road (+5000), and Sun Thunder (+5000) all trailed Kingsbarns home and connections will be hoping it is first past the post again on Saturday.

Track

 Date Race

Race Type

Grade

 Finish

Speed Figure
Fair Grounds 3/25/2023 12 Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) 2 1 100
Tampa Bay 2/12/2023 6 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 100
Gulfstream Park 1/14/2023 8 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 84

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby contender Skinner trots.

Skinner Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  47min
Horse Racing
Mage works out at the Kentucky Derby.
Mage Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
Horse Racing
reincarnate.jpeg
Reincarnate Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image David Evans  •  5h
Horse Racing
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Look back at Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
Horse Racing
Photo of Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Kentucky Derby 2023: Which Post Positions Have Produced The Most Winners?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
Horse Racing
Angel of Empire Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Angel of Empire Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21h
Horse Racing
Practical Move Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Practical Move Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top