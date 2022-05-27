Kirby Smart To Join List of Top-10 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches

Fresh off of a National Championship victory, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is set to join the list of the highest-paid college football coaches. Smart recently delivered Georgia its first national title in 41 years and is reportedly in active negotiations for a long-term contract that could make him one of the top-paid college football coaches. With a current salary of $7.13 million, Smart already has a handsome salary but is not among the top-10 highest-paid coaches and could reset the college football market with his new contract.

Top-10 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches

Want to know how much college football coaches make around the country?

Below, we’ll go over the top 10 highest-paid college football coaches ahead of the 2022 NCAA college football schedule.

1. Lincoln Riley, USC Head Coach | $10,000,000+ (AAV)

Lincoln Riley currently ranks as the highest-paid coach in college football, taking home $10 million per year to his $17.2 million Los Angeles mansion. While the full details of his contract have not been made known to the public, Riley is expected to be paid in excess of $10 million yearly as he takes on the huge task of transforming the Trojans’ fortunes this fall.

2. Nick Saban, Alabama Head Coach | $9,753,221

Nick Saban remains the most successful head coach in the history of NCAA and sits as the second-highest-paid coach. Saban’s contract reveals a basic salary of $9 million per year, with several incentives taking the total to over $9.75 million for 2021.

The incentives in the contract have undoubtedly worked magic, with Saban leading his team to seven out of a possible eight appearances in the final four since the inception of the CFB Playoffs.

3. Brian Kelly, LSU Head Coach | $9,500,000

Brian Kelly ranks third in the list of the highest-paid college football head coaches, thanks to his $9.5 million per year based on his 10-year, $95 million contract. However, there is more to the contract than just the numbers as the former Notre Dame head coach can earn massively if he is able to bring success back to the Bayou.

4. Mel Tucker, Michigan State Head Coach | $9,500,000

Mel Tucker was able to deliver the most successful season for Michigan State Spartans since 2015 in 2021. The passionate coach got a reward in the contract that has helped him to rank as one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. He has a 10-year contract as well as another $3.6 million from media appearances, apparel, and a $400k bonus.

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State Head Coach | $9,500,000

The extension of Ryan Day’s contract through 2028 shot up his earnings to a massive $9.5 million yearly. The Ohio State coach averaged $7.6 million per year in earnings prior to the contract extension and the move can be rightly described as a reward for a 34-4 record and winning the Big Ten Championship twice since he became the Buckeye’s head coach in December 2018.

6. David Shaw, Stanford Head Coach | $8,925,000

David Lorenzo Shaw used to be the team’s offensive coordinator for the entire tenure of head coach Jim Harbaugh from 2007 to 2010 and was a four-year letter winner playing as a wide receiver for the Cardinal from 1991 to 1994.

7. Dabo Swinney, Clemson Head Coach | $8,370,775

William Christopher “Dabo” Swinney ranks as one of the top ten highest-paid football coaches, a feat that can be attributed to his achievements since taking over midway through the 2008 season, following the resignation of Tommy Bowden. Swinney has led the team to national championships in 2017 and 2019, trailing only Frank Howard for the most wins by a head coach in Clemson history.

8. Mario Cristobal, Miami (FL) Head Coach | $8,000,000

Mario Manuel Cristobal was the head football coach at Florida International University (FIU) from 2007 to 2012 and the University of Oregon from 2017 to 2021. He is popularly known as an all-conference offensive tackle on the Miami Hurricanes football team that won national championships in 1989 and 1991.

9. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Head Coach | $7,500,000

John James “Jimbo” Fisher Jr. is a former player. Prior to assuming the position as the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, he was at the helm of affairs at Florida State, winning the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his reign.

10. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Head Coach | $7,250,000

Lane Monte Kiffin served as the offensive coordinator for the USC Trojans football team from 2005 to 2006, head coach of the National Football League’s Oakland Raiders from 2007 to 2008, head coach of the University of Tennessee Volunteers college football team in 2009, and head coach of the Trojans from 2010 to 2013. He was the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when he joined the Raiders.