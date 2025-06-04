Will Kirk Cousins be on the roster when the Atlanta Falcons begin the season in September? If the veteran quarterback is traded, see which teams will be in the mix for Cousins.
Kirk Cousins’ Dilemma In Atlanta
Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is not in attendance today for the team’s voluntary OTAs, HC Raheem Morris told reporters. pic.twitter.com/Q6oZEAAb5x
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2025
When the Falcons began voluntary OTAs, one notable player absent was Cousins.
While it’s not entirely surprising a veteran skipped voluntary OTAs, Cousins remains in an interesting situation.
After spending six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract during the 2024 season.
Cousins began the year as the Falcons’ starter and led the team to a 6-3 record. Then, Cousins’ downfall began, as he threw nine interceptions and one touchdown over a 1-4 stretch.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris benched Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr. before Week 16.
Penix now enters the OTAs as the starter. Instead of trading Cousins in March, the Falcons elected to pay the quarterback a $10 million roster bonus for 2026. Cousins is also owed $27.5 million.
The team can start disciplining Cousins with fines if he misses the mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10.
Kirk Cousins’ Next Team Odds
Is Kirk Cousins a better option for the Pittsburgh Steelers over Aaron Rodgers? pic.twitter.com/kjpJEKI7CX
— UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) May 27, 2025
There are still teams that could be looking to add a veteran quarterback.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (+150) are the favorite to land Cousins in a trade. Pittsburgh is still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision.
If Rodgers retires, Cousins could be a viable option to start over Steelers’ quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.
Speaking of retirement, Derek Carr walked away from football last month, meaning the New Orleans Saints (+175) have an opening at quarterback.
Bringing in a veteran like Cousins to compete with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler is a solid idea.
|Kirk Cousins Next Team
|Odds
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+150
|New Orleans Saints
|+175
|Miami Dolphins
|+450
|Cleveland Browns
|+500
|New York Jets
|+600
|Seattle Seahawks
|+1000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+1200
|New York Giants
|+2000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2200
|Minnesota Vikings
|+2800
|Detroit Lions
|+3000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+3300
Odds via BetOnline