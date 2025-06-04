NFL News and Rumors

Will Kirk Cousins Play For Steelers? Odds Predict Falcons QB Will Be Dealt To Pittsburgh

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kirk Cousins holds the ball and prepares to throw.

Will Kirk Cousins be on the roster when the Atlanta Falcons begin the season in September? If the veteran quarterback is traded, see which teams will be in the mix for Cousins.

Kirk Cousins’ Dilemma In Atlanta

When the Falcons began voluntary OTAs, one notable player absent was Cousins.

While it’s not entirely surprising a veteran skipped voluntary OTAs, Cousins remains in an interesting situation.

After spending six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract during the 2024 season.

Cousins began the year as the Falcons’ starter and led the team to a 6-3 record. Then, Cousins’ downfall began, as he threw nine interceptions and one touchdown over a 1-4 stretch.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris benched Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr. before Week 16.

Penix now enters the OTAs as the starter. Instead of trading Cousins in March, the Falcons elected to pay the quarterback a $10 million roster bonus for 2026. Cousins is also owed $27.5 million.

The team can start disciplining Cousins with fines if he misses the mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10.

This portion of OTAs is voluntary, so Cousins will not be penalized for his absence. However, the team can discipline Cousins via fines if he misses the mandatory minicamp, which begins June 10.

Kirk Cousins’ Next Team Odds

There are still teams that could be looking to add a veteran quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+150) are the favorite to land Cousins in a trade. Pittsburgh is still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision.

If Rodgers retires, Cousins could be a viable option to start over Steelers’ quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

Speaking of retirement, Derek Carr walked away from football last month, meaning the New Orleans Saints (+175) have an opening at quarterback.

Bringing in a veteran like Cousins to compete with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler is a solid idea.

Kirk Cousins Next Team Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers +150
New Orleans Saints +175
Miami Dolphins +450
Cleveland Browns +500
New York Jets +600
Seattle Seahawks +1000
Indianapolis Colts +1200
New York Giants +2000
Arizona Cardinals +2000
Jacksonville Jaguars +2200
Minnesota Vikings +2800
Detroit Lions +3000
Dallas Cowboys +3300

Odds via BetOnline

Topics  
Falcons NFL News and Rumors
