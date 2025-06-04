Will Kirk Cousins be on the roster when the Atlanta Falcons begin the season in September? If the veteran quarterback is traded, see which teams will be in the mix for Cousins.

Kirk Cousins’ Dilemma In Atlanta

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is not in attendance today for the team’s voluntary OTAs, HC Raheem Morris told reporters. pic.twitter.com/Q6oZEAAb5x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2025

When the Falcons began voluntary OTAs, one notable player absent was Cousins.

While it’s not entirely surprising a veteran skipped voluntary OTAs, Cousins remains in an interesting situation.

After spending six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract during the 2024 season.

Cousins began the year as the Falcons’ starter and led the team to a 6-3 record. Then, Cousins’ downfall began, as he threw nine interceptions and one touchdown over a 1-4 stretch.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris benched Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr. before Week 16.

Penix now enters the OTAs as the starter. Instead of trading Cousins in March, the Falcons elected to pay the quarterback a $10 million roster bonus for 2026. Cousins is also owed $27.5 million.

The team can start disciplining Cousins with fines if he misses the mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10.

Kirk Cousins’ Next Team Odds

Is Kirk Cousins a better option for the Pittsburgh Steelers over Aaron Rodgers? pic.twitter.com/kjpJEKI7CX — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) May 27, 2025

There are still teams that could be looking to add a veteran quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (+150) are the favorite to land Cousins in a trade. Pittsburgh is still waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision.

If Rodgers retires, Cousins could be a viable option to start over Steelers’ quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

Speaking of retirement, Derek Carr walked away from football last month, meaning the New Orleans Saints (+175) have an opening at quarterback.

Bringing in a veteran like Cousins to compete with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler is a solid idea.

Kirk Cousins Next Team Odds Pittsburgh Steelers +150 New Orleans Saints +175 Miami Dolphins +450 Cleveland Browns +500 New York Jets +600 Seattle Seahawks +1000 Indianapolis Colts +1200 New York Giants +2000 Arizona Cardinals +2000 Jacksonville Jaguars +2200 Minnesota Vikings +2800 Detroit Lions +3000 Dallas Cowboys +3300

