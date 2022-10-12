Kirk Herbstreit Confirms ESPN College GameDay is Heading to Tennessee After Deleted Tweet Confusion

The internet was abuzz with wonder and rumors on Tuesday after a deleted tweet by ESPN’s College GameDay Twitter account. A tweet promoting the College GameDay visit to Knoxville, Tennesse, was deleted, causing crew member, Kirk Herbstreit to take to his personal Twitter to assure fans the ‘ENTIRE crew’ would be the Saturday.

Heading to Rocky Top, Tennessee

Kirk Herbstreit assured fans that ESPN’s College GameDay plans had not changed after the deleted tweet caused speculation about a change of venue on Tuesday.

“Just wanted to let people know @CollegeGameDay is 1000% coming Knoxville this weekend,” Herbstreit wrote. “We are fired up to come back to town. Our ENTIRE crew can’t wait to get there and give this game they love and hype it deserves. See ya in Knoxville this weekend!”

Herbstreit also replied to a tweet wondering why the entire Knoxville content was deleted. “Not sure the details. Guessing a copyright issue with the music our social team used,” Herbie wrote. “But we’re coming and whatever was taken down wasn’t anything more than that. Sorry for any confusion.”

It will be the second time in the space of a month that College GameDay will be in Knoxville. Last time Tennessee faced off against the Florida Gators. However, this time it’s for the massive clash against number three ranked Alabama, while the Volunteers are currently ranked sixth.

Lee Corso to return?

Those of us with eagle eyes spotted something interesting in the first Herbie tweet. He mentions that that the “ENTIRE crew” was looking forward to their visit. After missing the past two weeks due to some health concerns, 87-year-old College GameDay legend Lee Corso seems ready to return for this week’s show.

However, hints were also dropped on social media and in interviews last week teasing he would be back and he missed the show. But it does appear this time as though Corso underwent tests and has been given the all clear to grace our screens again.

We can all look forward to Corso putting on his famous headgear at the end of College GameDay once again, and this time, definitely in Knoxville.