Klay Thompson Says Mavericks “Rejuvenated,” Him

Klay Thompson recently talked about his decision to join the Dallas Mavericks. He had some high praise for the organization and talked more in depth about his decision to depart Golden State this past summer.

“Honestly, it’s rejuvenated me and done something I needed bad just for my mental and my career,” Thompson said. “So, I really feel the love here, and I feel highly valued that I can do great things.”

“I’m so grateful for everything I experienced at Golden State,” Klay Thompson said. “But I mean, I’ve seen some of my favorite athletes pivot and have tremendous success. When I think of Shaquille O’Neal] leaving the Lakers and winning a ring or Tom Brady winning one with Tampa Bay, it’s been done before.

“That was my main goal at this point in my career. I just want to win, and this team is so close. I just wanted to be a part of that when July 1 hit [free agency]. It’s human nature to think about your future. As present as you’re supposed to be, we’re all human. We all think about that. Now, to know I’m locked in for a few years here, it allows me to be free.”

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a year where they made it to the NBA Finals. They were defeated by the Boston Celtics who had a much deeper roster than the Mavericks. Thompson is hoping he can be the final piece to the puzzle for Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and company.

Klay Thompson Heaps High Praise on Mavericks Organization

Klay Thompson’s Season So Far

Thompson is trying to settle into rhythm with the Dallas Mavericks. That is to be expected considering he spent the first 11 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors. On top of that, he is adjusting to a role of being the third option as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the main scoring options on the team.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 14.5 points, 2.1 assists, 3.7 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 37.2 percent. It is also vital to remember that Klay Thompson is older and is exiting his prime. As a result, one cannot expect him to be a consistent go-to scorer anymore. Still, he is still a lethal enough shooter to stretch opposing defenses and make teams think twice before doubling Kyrie or Luka. The season is still young and there is plenty of time for Klay Thompson to settle into his new role with the Dallas Mavericks.