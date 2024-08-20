Knicks and Julius Randle Not Rushing Extension

The New York Knicks seem to be the new feel-good story of the NBA. However, one question mark looms large heading into the new season. That would be whether or not the team will sign All-Star power forward, Julius Randle, to a contract extension. Randle became eligible to ink an extension at the start of August. However, it is appearing that neither side is in a hurry to work out a new deal.

If he declines his player option for 2025-26, Randle will be eligible for a four-year extension. However, if he picks up his player option, the former Kentucky Wildcat will be able to sign a three-year extension before the start of the new campaign. Julius Randle currently has two years remaining on his current deal. The New York Knicks were widely considered a winner of the offseason given the additions they made to their roster. Randle himself feels good about the current state of the team which could be a factor in him not rushing the contract extension talks.

New York Knicks and Julius Randle Not Rushing Contract Extension Talks

Julius Randle’s Career Numbers

While Julius Randle may not be a household name and still be a somewhat questionable fit with the Knicks at times, he boasts a better resume than some peers would believe. During his time with the Knicks, has made three All-Star Teams. Randle was also the 2021 Most Improved Player of the Year and has made two All-NBA Team appearances. Throughout his career, he has averaged 19.1 points, 9.4 total rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Not to mention, the former Los Angeles Laker also has a career player efficiency rating of 18.1. All in all, Julius Randle has a case for being considered one of the most underrated stars in the league.

New York Knicks a Darling Dark Horse Team for Next Season

With the offseason New York had, they are a darling pick for next year’s Eastern Conference. Many would argue they would have made the conference finals this past season were it not for a litany of key injuries at the most inopportune time. Now, they have added a premier three-and-D wing in Mikal Bridges to compliment Jalen Brunson and his supporting cast. With Julius Randle added back into the mix, this Knicks team looks like a championship dark horse on paper. Do not sleep on the New York Knicks this season. Especially after the offseason they had this summer.