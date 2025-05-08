NBA News and Rumors

Knicks: 1st Team To Come Back From 20+ Points And Win Consecutive Playoff Games

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Two Knicks' players stop a Celtics' player.

The New York Knicks pulled off an improbable 20-point comeback to win their second consecutive playoff game against the Boston Celtics.

New York Knicks Make History

At this point, the Knicks should spot the Celtics 20 points to start each game.

With 3:12 left in the third quarter, Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis hit a 3-pointer to give Boston a 73-53 lead.

The Knicks would end the third quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 73-61.

Then, New York’s fourth-quarter magic took over. New York outscored the Celtics 30-17 in the final quarter to win 91-90 and take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks are the first team in NBA postseason history to overcome 20-point deficits in consecutive games and win.

Josh Hart, the Knicks’ Swiss Army knife, scored a team-high 23 points and added six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns bounced back from a tough performance in Game 1 to finish with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson, the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year, scored 17 points, including two free throws with 12.7 seconds to take the lead 91-90.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White scored 20 points apiece, while Jayson Tatum ended the game with 13 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

Mikal Bridges Comes Alive In The Fourth Quarter

Knicks guard Mikal Bridges will want to throw out the tape from his first three quarters.

Then, Bridges became a different player in the fourth quarter. After scoring zero points in three quarters, the former Villanova product scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to fuel the Knicks’ comeback.

Bridges’ defense sealed the game for the Knicks for the second straight game.

Bridges batted the ball away from Tatum on the game’s final play to give New York the victory.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Topics  
Knicks NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

