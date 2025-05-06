NBA News and Rumors

Knicks Complete 20+ Point Comeback In Win Over Celtics

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
OG Anunoby dunks the ball.

The New York Knicks stunned the Boston Celtics in a 108-105 overtime comeback victory in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night.

Knicks Complete Epic Comeback

With 6:19 left in the third quarter, Al Horford dunked the ball to give the Celtics a 72-52 lead.

The Knicks would outscore the Celtics 56-33 to pull off the shocking upset and complete the 20-point comeback.

Per Evan Abrams, the Knicks became the second team in 98 tries to win Game 1 of a series after being down 20+ points since 2012.

After a slow start, Jalen Brunson turned it on late, scoring 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

OG Anunoby also scored 29 points, including six 3-pointers. Anunoby was also tasked with guarding Jayson Tatum, who finished with 23 points on 7-of-23 shooting.

The NBA’s Iron Man, Mikal Bridges, struggled offensively all night. However, Bridges played 51 minutes and impacted the game in other ways with six rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks.

In overtime, Bridges nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Knicks a 106-100 lead.

Bridges also stole the ball from Jaylen Brown on the game’s final play to seal the victory for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns struggled most of the night due to foul trouble. Towns finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Celtics Set Playoff Record For Missed 3s

Boston lives and dies by the 3-pointer. Tonight, death was the option.

The Celtics shot 15-of-60 (25%) from behind the arc. The 45 misses is a new playoff record.

Tatum, Brown, and Derrick White combined for 10-41 from behind the arc.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis played only 13 minutes before exiting the game with an illness.

Topics  
Knicks NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
OG Anunoby dunks the ball.

Knicks Complete 20+ Point Comeback In Win Over Celtics

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16min
NBA News and Rumors
Jay Williams Says Jalen Brunson Could Be Greatest Knick Ever.
Jay Williams Says Jalen Brunson Could Be Greatest Knick Ever
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 2 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up.
Three Trade Destinations For Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 30 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks Stunned by Pacers, Face Uncertain Future, Where Could Giannis Go Next?
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Apr 30 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Stephen A. Smith looks at the camera.
Stephen A. Smith: Miami Heat Need To Move On From Pat Riley
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 29 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Damian Lillard holds his hands on his side.
Damian Lillard Injury: Bucks PG To Miss Significant Time With Achilles Tear
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 28 2025
NBA News and Rumors
USATSI_5119348_168396541_lowres-2
Five biggest blowouts in NBA playoff history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 23 2025
More News
Arrow to top