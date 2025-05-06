Knicks Complete 20+ Point Comeback In Win Over Celtics

The New York Knicks stunned the Boston Celtics in a 108-105 overtime comeback victory in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night.

Knicks Complete Epic Comeback

GAME 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/RlA98Gz254 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 6, 2025

With 6:19 left in the third quarter, Al Horford dunked the ball to give the Celtics a 72-52 lead.

The Knicks would outscore the Celtics 56-33 to pull off the shocking upset and complete the 20-point comeback.

Per Evan Abrams, the Knicks became the second team in 98 tries to win Game 1 of a series after being down 20+ points since 2012.

After a slow start, Jalen Brunson turned it on late, scoring 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

OG Anunoby also scored 29 points, including six 3-pointers. Anunoby was also tasked with guarding Jayson Tatum, who finished with 23 points on 7-of-23 shooting.

The NBA’s Iron Man, Mikal Bridges, struggled offensively all night. However, Bridges played 51 minutes and impacted the game in other ways with six rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks.

In overtime, Bridges nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Knicks a 106-100 lead.

Bridges also stole the ball from Jaylen Brown on the game’s final play to seal the victory for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns struggled most of the night due to foul trouble. Towns finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Celtics Set Playoff Record For Missed 3s

The Celtics missed 45 threes tonight. The most ever in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/xOwBcvsDBR — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 6, 2025

Boston lives and dies by the 3-pointer. Tonight, death was the option.

The Celtics shot 15-of-60 (25%) from behind the arc. The 45 misses is a new playoff record.

Tatum, Brown, and Derrick White combined for 10-41 from behind the arc.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis played only 13 minutes before exiting the game with an illness.