Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau: Mike Malone, Jay Wright Top List For Next Head Coach

Dan Girolamo
Tom Thibodeau stands on the sideline.

The New York Knicks have fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons. Who are the top candidates to become the next head coach? View the odds below.

Knicks Fire Tom Thibodeau

Despite leading the organization to their first conference finals in 25 years, the Knicks parted ways with Thibodeau.

The move comes days after the Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers in six games to lose the Eastern Conference finals.

“Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans,” team president Leon Rose said in a statement. “This pursuit led us to the decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we’ve decided to move in another direction. We can’t thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach.”

Thibodeau completely transformed the Knicks into a playoff contender in his five seasons. Thibodeau led the Knicks to a 41-31 record and brought New York to the postseason (2020-2021) for the first time since 2012–13. Thibodeau was named Coach of the Year.

The 67-year-old led the Knicks to back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time in 30 years. Thibodeau ranks fourth all-time in Knicks’ history with 226 wins.

The team overachieved this season, beating the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds.

However, the Knicks failed to gel offensively at times, and the defense only got worse as the year progressed. Thibodeau has been criticized for his failure to trust the bench, rely on his starters to play huge minutes, and never experiment with different lineups during the regular season.

Knicks Next Head Coach Odds

With Thibodeau out, who will become the next head coach of the New York Knicks?

Former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone (+100) is the favorite on BetOnline. Malone won a championship with the Nuggets in 2023.

However, Malone has a similar coaching style to Thibodeau, where he tends to play more veterans over younger players.

Jay Wright (+150) is currently a college basketball analyst for CBS. However, Wright won two national championships with Villanova basketball and coached Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges.

The name to watch out for is Johnnie Bryant (+4000). Bryant was the associate head coach under Thibodeau with the Knicks (2020-2024) before taking the same role with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2024-present).

Bryant, who has a strong relationship with Rose, is a rumored finalist for the Phoenix Suns head coaching position.

New York Knicks Head Coach Odds
Michael Malone +100
Jay Wright +150
Jeff Van Gundy +600
Chris Quinn +700
Taylor Jenkins +800
Danny Hurley +900
Rick Brunson +1200
Mike Brown +1400
Mark Jackson +1600
Steve Nash +2200
James Borrego +3300
Johnnie Bryant +4000
John Calipari +4500
Mike Budenholzer +5000
Mike D’Antoni +5000
Sam Cassell +6600
Knicks NBA News and Rumors
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
