Knicks Showing Interest in Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley was recently cleared in a federal gambling investigation after being indicted in an investigation for NBA prop bets during the 2023–24 season. As a result, teams are free to pursue him as a free agent. One team that is already harboring interest in the shooting guard is the New York Knicks. The Knicks could only offer Beasley a veteran minimum deal. As a result, there are plenty of other teams that could offer the former Florida State product more money. That includes the Detroit Pistons, who have retained Beasley’s Non-Bird rights. Still, the Knicks have three open roster spots and are only $3.7 million under their second-apron hard cap. The team has until early November to have 14 players on standard contracts.

New York Knicks Interested in Malik Beasley After He Was Cleared in Federal Gambling Investigation

Malik Beasley’s Career Numbers

While Beasley has dealt with some issues off the court, one cannot deny that he has turned around his career after a slow start from a statistical perspective. His first two seasons with the Denver Nuggets saw him average under 5.0 points per game. Especially since he hardly got any minutes. Things eventually changed when Beasley was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Timberwolves, he garnered Sixth Man of the Year consideration. Moreover, he found his role in the league as a solid bench player who could stretch the floor. In Beasley’s three-year stint with the Timberwolves, he averaged 15.1 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three-point territory.

Malik Beasley has gone on to become an NBA journeyman. He has played for other teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, and most recently, the Detroit Pistons. For his career, he has tallied 11.7 points per game, a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent, and a three-point shooting percentage of 39.1 percent.

New York Knicks Looking to Take Advantage of Power Vacuum in Eastern Conference This Coming Season

The Knicks are one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference this coming season. As of August 25th, 2025, FanDuel has them at odds of +280 to win the conference. They only trail the Cleveland Cavaliers in this regard, who have odds of +230.

If the Knicks do sign Malik Beasley, it would most likely be a depth signing. With or without Malik Beasley, though, New York is considered a dark horse to go all the way and win the NBA Finals next season. If they do sign Malik Beasley, New York’s second unit may have a case for being one of the more improved second units in the Association.