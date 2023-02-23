Kowalkiewicz vs. Demopoulos Added To UFC Fight Night May 20th

The UFC is putting together a stacked month of fights in May for the second quarter of 2023. They already announced some great fights for the upcoming UFC 288 PPV on May 6th and now they added another fight to their fight night event on May 20th.

They just added a straweight matchup between former title challenger Karolina Kawolkiewicz and the surging Vanessa Demopoulos. Both fighters are coming off of win streaks and are looking to stake their claim in the straweight division.

Demopoulos has been really surprising as of late, riding a three-fight winning streak with wins over Maria Oliveira, Jinh Yu Frey, and Silvana Gomez Juarez. Her dominant performance against Oliveira really showed that she has been making a ton of progress from fight to fight and she is looking to pick up her biggest win to date over Kowalkiewicz.

Kowalkiewicz looked like the old title challenger that we knew and loved when she sunk in that rear-naked choke and submitted Felice Herrig. She showed the fans that she’s still got that fight in her despite being 37 years old and only 2-5 in her last seven fights. This would mark her first three or more fight win streak if she is able to get past Demopoulos in seven years.

The rest of this fight card is still being put together along with a location, so stay tuned for more information about this event as it becomes more available.