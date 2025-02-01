NHL News and Rumors

Kraken center Yanni Gourde out long term with sports hernia surgery

Jeremy Freeborn
Seattle Kraken centre Yanni Gourde of Saint-Narcisse, Quebec is out long term after having sports hernia surgery. He is expected to be out between five and seven weeks according to TSN on Friday.

When did Gourde suffer the injury?

Gourde has not played for the Kraken since Seattle lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks on January 2. According to Michael Derosa of The Hockey News, Gourde has been practicing with the Kraken in a non-contact jersey. However, it was recently determined that surgery would be the best option for Gourde.

Did Gourde play his last game for Seattle?

Gourde is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. He is among the National Hockey League players expected to be traded at the trade deadline.

Gourde’s 2024-25 NHL statistics

This season, Gourde has six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 35 games. He is a -5 with 36 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 38 shots on goal, 183 faceoff wins, 26 blocked shots, 58 hits, 11 takeaways and 23 giveaways.

Gourde’s game-winning goal came on December 3 in a 4-2 Kraken win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Gourde scored from center Jaden Schwartz of Wilcox, Saskatchewan and center Matty Beniers of Hingham, Massachusetts at 10:48 of the third period, which put the Kraken up 3-2 at the time.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion

Gourde won two Stanley Cups as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The first title came in 2020, and the second title came in 2021. The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars and then the Montreal Canadiens. In 48 postseason games over those two seasons, Gourde had 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points. He was a +16 with 32 penalty minutes, two power-play points, two shorthanded points, four game-winning goals, 99 shots on goal, 267 faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 76 hits, 34 takeaways, and 20 giveaways.

Where are the Kraken in the standings?

The Kraken are at 49 points. They are eight points back of the Calgary Flames for a playoff spot.

 

 

