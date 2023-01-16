Kraken deliver with a record setting round trip

One of the biggest stories in the National Hockey League this season is the fact that the Seattle Kraken have put themselves into position as one of the elite teams in the National Hockey League in only their second year of existence. On Saturday, the Kraken set the NHL record for most wins without a loss on a single road trip (seven) as they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday.

Seven straight wins

Seattle began the road streak on January 3 with a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Jaden Schwartz of Wilcox, Saskatchewan led the Kraken with one goal and two assists for three points. Seattle then beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on January 5. Defenseman Vince Dunn of Mississauga, Ontario led the Kraken in this one with one goal and two assists for three points. Seattle’s third win during the streak was on January 7 in an 8-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Kraken had eight different goal scorers with Jordan Eberle of Regina, Saskatchewan and Andre Burakovsky of Klagenfurt, Austria registering one goal and two assists for three points each.

Then on January 9, Martin Jones of North Vancouver, British Columbia made 21 saves for the 4-0 shutout over the Montreal Canadiens. Dunn, Matty Beniers of Hingham, Massachusetts, Eeli Tolvanen of Vihti, Finland and Yanni Gourde of Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, Quebec had two points each to lead Seattle. On January 10, the Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3. Eberle, Beniers, Burakovsky and Justin Schultz of Kelowna, British Columbia had two points each.

On January 12, the Kraken had their second shutout during the streak as Jones made 27 saves in a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins. It was the Bruins first regulation home loss all year. Then on Saturday, Jared McCann of Stratford, Ontario registered his first career NHL hat trick in the three-goal win over the Blackhawks.

Second in the Pacific

Seattle is second in the Pacific Division with a record of 26 wins, 12 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 56 points. They are two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights. Seattle in fact have an eight-game winning streak as they also beat the New York Islanders 4-1 at home on New Year’s Day.