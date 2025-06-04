Major League Baseball announced its pitchers of the month for May on Tuesday. In a phenomenal coincidence, the American League Pitcher of the Month Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals and National League Pitcher of the Month Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants had something significant in common. According to Jared Greenspan of mlb.com, both Bubic and Ray are coming back after having Tommy John surgery. Prior to 2025, Ray only pitched eight games in 2023 and 2024. Bubic only pitched three games in 2023.

Robbie Ray

The lefthanded pitcher from Brentwood, Tennessee had a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 1.38 in May. In six games and 39 innings pitched, Ray gave up 23 hits, six earned runs, and 11 walks, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.87, 45 strikeouts, and six quality starts.

Ray defeated the Colorado Rockies on May 2 by a score of 4-0 (seven shutout innings, two hits and two walks allowed, eight strikeouts), beat the Chicago Cubs on May 7 by a score of 3-1 (one earned run in six innings, three hits and two walks allowed, five strikeouts), beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 13 by a score of 10-6 (three earned runs in six innings, seven hits and three walks allowed and nine strikeouts), and beat the Washington Nationals on May 25 by a score of 3-2 (one earned run in six innings, zero walks and three hits allowed, to go along with seven strikeouts). Ray leads the National League with seven wins for the season. He has 78 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.43 in 2025.

Kris Bubic

The lefthanded pitcher from Cupertino, California had a record of three wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 0.56 in May. In five games and 32 1/3 innings pitched, Bubic gave up 20 hits, two earned runs, one home run, and eight walks, to go along with a WHIP of 0.87, 33 strikeouts, and four quality starts. Bubic threw five shutout innings in a 4-0 Royals win over the Baltimore Orioles on May 3 (four hits allowed, one walk allowed, three strikeouts), seven shutout innings in a 10-0 Royals win over the Chicago White Sox on May 8 (one walk allowed, six hits allowed, and seven strikeouts), and seven shutout innings in a 3-1 Royals win over the San Francisco Giants on May 19 (two hits allowed, three walks allowed, and five strikeouts). Bubic leads the Major Leagues with a 1.43 earned run average. He has a record of five wins and three losses with 79 strikeouts.