He goes by “Krist,” which is short for Krzysztof Zawierucha, who is a horse racing lover and handicapper based in Ireland. One of the most notable horse racing events in Ireland is the Cheltenham Festival, which takes place every March. Let’s see who Zawierucha likes for one of the most notable races in North America, specifically, the Belmont Stakes, the third and final Triple Crown race of 2023.

This Saturday, the 155th Belmont Stakes is moving 🐎 📺: June 10th on FOX and the Fox Sports App pic.twitter.com/0aSTUiZj2P — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 5, 2023

Krzysztof Zawierucha has an interesting approach to horse race handicapping. He considers it as much as an art as a science. He thinks there are multiple methods you can use, and it is important that handicappers always try to learn.

Arcangelo (+1000)

Arcangelo is trained by Jena Antonucci of Ocala, Florida and rode by Javier Castellano of Venezuela. Antonucci is the 11th female trainer to ever a horse in the Belmont Stakes. It should be noted that if Arcangelo picks up the win, history will be made as there has never been a horse with a female trainer to win the third race of the Triple Crown. The best prior finish was Kingpost, who finished in second place to the champion Risen Star in 1988. Kingpost was trained by Dianne Carpenter of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Tapit Trice (+330)

Tapit Trice should be considered because of its trainer, Todd Pletcher. The Dallas, Texas native is 55 years old, and has six Triple Crown wins. Pletcher has won four Belmont Stakes. They came in 2007 with Rags to Riches, in 2013 with Palace Malice, in 2017 with Tapwrit, and in 2022 with Mo Donegal.

Angel of Empire (+330)

Angel of Empire meanwhile should be familiar with Triple Crown horse racing fans based on his third place finish at the Kentucky Derby. This horse was considered the favourite at Churchill Downs once it was announced that Forte would no longer participate. In order for this horse to have a better result at the Belmont than it did in Louisville, it will need a better start.

