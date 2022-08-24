KSI ‘2 Fights 1 Night’ | Boxing Betting Tips and Best Fight Odds

YouTube phenomenon, turn rapper, turned boxer, KSI, makes his highly anticipated return to the ring this weekend as he takes on both Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night. The Englishman both opens up the card, as well as headlining in the main event a few hours later.

The YouTube celebrity looks in incredible shape ahead of his boxing return this weekend and has clearly trained exceptionally hard for his two fights on the same night. ‘2 FIGHTS 1 NIGHT’ takes place this Saturday night, live on DAZN PPV around the world.

If you fancy a wager on this celebrity boxing event with KSI fighting not one, but twice, check out the best odds from BetOnline, as well as our predictions and betting tips ahead of this mega-event from the O2 Arena, London.

KSI ‘2 Fights 1 Night’ — Event & Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: KSI vs Swarmz | KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda

KSI vs Swarmz | KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda 📊 Records: KSI (1-0) – Swarmz (debut) | KSI (1-0) – Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-5)

KSI (1-0) – Swarmz (debut) | KSI (1-0) – Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-5) 📅 Date: August 27th, 2022

August 27th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM GMT

Approx. 10.30PM GMT 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena, London, England, UK

O2 Arena, London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: KSI -1000 – Swarmz +700 | KSI -400 – Luis Alcaraz Pineda +300

KSI vs Swarmz Prediction & Betting Tip

KSI’s first fight of the night opens up the card against English rapper, Swarmz. The bout will be over the six round distance in the cruiserweight division.

In Swarmz you have a man who has never laced up a pair of boxing gloves in his life, and got this fight on short notice due to Alex Wassabi pulling out of his bout with KSI in July.

Although KSI himself isn’t any great shake himself in terms of boxing ability, he has boxed three times before. Once as a professional and twice in exhibitions. KSI beat fellow YouTuber and now WWE athlete, Logan Paul, in his only professional boxing fight to date. He also had two non-professional fights, his first against former YouTube rival, Joe Weller, and his second was the first fight with Logan Paul, before their rematch in the professional ranks.

This fight is deemed a semi-professional bout, and we see this being a routine victory for the 29-year-old. KSI is in excellent shape and has clearly trained extremely hard and here at The Sports Daily we fully expect him to walk through Swarmz inside one round.

Swarmz is the smaller man by ten inches, as well as being lighter than KSI and in nowhere near as good a shape as KSI is. KSI should use his size, reach, height and weight advantage and break down the young rapper, who is signed to Virgin Records.

A ten in height advantage is unheard of in boxing. That’s like Tyson Fury fighting Floyd Mayweather, it would simply never happen! We fully expect this to be a one sided beat down from the Sidemen member.

KSI will be keen to get the fight over with as soon as possible, so he doesn’t waste as much energy and is therefore more fresh and ready for his second bout of the evening a few hours later.

KSI vs Swarmz Prediction & Betting Tip: KSI To Win By KO/TKO In Round 1 @ +175 with BetOnline

KSI vs Swarmz Betting Odds

Already claimed the KSI boxing betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners.

Check out the chart below for the best KSI vs Swarmz fight odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Tale of the Tape

KSI record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 17th January 1987 (26-years-old)

17th January 1987 (26-years-old) Height: 6′ 3″

6′ 3″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 1

1 Record: 1-0

Swarmz record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 11th September 1996 (25-years-old)

11th September 1996 (25-years-old) Height: 5′ 5″

5′ 5″ Reach: Unknown

Unknown Total Fights: 0

0 Record: Debut

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda Prediction & Betting Tip

Perhaps the more competitive fight of the card for KSI on paper sees him take on an actual professional boxer. Luis Alcaraz Pineda has been in the ring over double the amount of times as the English rapper, YouTube star, actor turned boxer has.

The Mexican has a professional boxing record of 2-5, and of his five defeats has been stopped on four occasions. Although he is a professional and probably trains all year round, his ability is clearly limited which could make this an even fight, perhaps even in KSI’s favour.

The people Pineda has lost to are also limited in boxing ability, which doesn’t say a whole lot for the 23-year-old Mexican. Again, KSI has a massive height, reach and weight advantage here, with Pineda having competed at super-lightweight, welterweight, super-welterweight and at middleweight in his professional boxing career.

This fight is up at 200-pounds, so if KSI can land a meaningful shot on the chin of the Mexican, he is likely to put him away and knock him out. The fact Pineda has accepted this fight in a weigh class well above his own tells us he will be out of shape, won’t have trained very hard and is doing it purely for the money.

As we have said, KSI is not a great boxer in the grand scheme of things, but these are two fights which he should win relatively comfortably and in devastating fashion. At the end of the day, you wouldn’t get a boxing novice fighting two different people on the same night if he didn’t think it would be light work and knew his opponents weren’t up to much.

Provided KSI wins, a potential super-fight with fellow YouTube star turned pro-boxer, Jake Paul, could be on the card for London in 2023. Both ‘The Problem Child’ and KSI have verbally agreed to a fight at Wembley Stadium over a twitter exchange, but it still remains to be seen if the fight will actually happen.

Provided KSI gets through Saturday night unscathed, we could see that super fight between Jake Paul and KSI in the not so distant future.

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda Betting Tip & Prediction: KSI To Win By KO/TKO @ +200 with BetOnline

KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda Fight Odds

Already claimed the KSI vs Pineda betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners.

Check out the chart below for the best KSI fight odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play KSI -400 Luis Alcaraz Pineda +300 Draw +2200

Tale of the Tape

KSI record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 19th June 1993 (29-years-old)

19th June 1993 (29-years-old) Height: 6′ 0″

6′ 0″ Reach: 76″

76″ Total Fights: 1

1 Record: 1-0

Luis Pineda record and bio:

Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Date of Birth: Date unknown, 1999 (23-years-old)

Date unknown, 1999 (23-years-old) Height: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Reach: Unknown

Unknown Total Fights: 7

7 Record: 2-5

When Is The ‘2 Fights 1 Night’ Boxing Event?

Date: Saturday, 27th August 2022

Main Event Ring Walks expected: 10.30pm GMT, O2 Arena, London, England, UK

How To Watch KSI vs Swarmz & KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this celebrity boxing show from the London, England live on DAZN PPV.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app, provided you have paid for the fight via your account.