KSI vs Tommy Fury’s Prime Card has made PPV history with record-tying sales, according to Happy Punch. The event showcased not just the much-anticipated bout between KSI and Tommy Fury but also featured Logan Paul taking on MMA star Dillon Danis in the co-headline bout. Despite criticisms from some viewers about the quality of the boxing on display, with some describing the main and co-main events as less than stellar, the numbers don’t lie. The Prime Card has reportedly matched a PPV buy record despite the controversies surrounding the event.

KSI-Fury/Paul-Danis did roughly 1.3M PPV buys, sources tell Happy Punch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sJd6o5dw1f — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 16, 2023

The event was held on October 14, 2023, at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The KSI vs. Tommy Fury showdown alongside the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis grudge match, collectively known as The Prime Card, was arguably the most anticipated crossover boxing event in history. The fighters had been engaged in verbal warfare since before the bout was made official, and that only escalated with crazy face-to-face meetings in the lead-up to the contest.

LOGAN PAUL UNLEASHES ON DILLON DANIS OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/nr06Pi5kmt — KingCharge (@KingCharge) October 14, 2023

KSI, who has been one of the primary cogs in the crossover boxing machine, entered the boxing ring for the third time this year. His last appearance was ruled a no-contest for his elbow knockout of Joe Fournier this past May. KSI knocked out FaZe Temperrr in the first round on January 14. Tommy Fury, on the other hand, competed in his second fight of the year. He defeated Jake Paul via split decision this past February.

The fight was a controversial finish as Tommy Fury earned a majority decision victory over KSI on Saturday in Manchester. KSI impressed and seemingly had done enough to win three rounds against Tommy Fury, but the scorecards were all in favor of Fury even after losing a point due to illegal blows to the back of the head. Even after the result was updated following the fight, Fury was still declared the winner by unanimous decision. KSI is now looking to appeal the result that he labels as “outrageous”.

IShowSpeed went off about the KSI vs Tommy Fury decision 🤬 pic.twitter.com/i83OPdQLhh — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 15, 2023

