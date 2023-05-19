KSI’s knockout of Joe Fournier has been overturned due to an accidental elbow strike. The fight took place on May 14, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. KSI was declared the winner by TKO in the sixth round after landing a series of punches that sent Fournier to the canvas. However, the result was later changed to a no-contest after it was determined that KSI had landed an illegal elbow strike to Fournier’s head.

KSI KNOCKED HIM OUT WITH A ELBOW💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/5ZXEP1vQEI — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) May 13, 2023

The incident has sparked controversy among fans and pundits alike, with many questioning whether KSI should have been disqualified for the illegal strike. Some have argued that the elbow was unintentional and that KSI should be given the benefit of the doubt, while others have called for a rematch between the two fighters. Regardless of the outcome, both KSI and Fournier are expected to continue their boxing careers and take on new opponents in the future. Here are some potential matchups for each fighter:

Potential Opponents for KSI

Jake Paul

KSI has had a long-standing rivalry with Jake Paul, and a fight between the two would undoubtedly generate a lot of interest from fans.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is another up-and-coming boxer who has been making waves in the sport. A fight between him and KSI would be an exciting matchup.

AnEsonGib

AnEsonGib is a fellow YouTuber who has also made the transition to professional boxing. A rematch between him and KSI could be an interesting bout.

Potential Opponents for Joe Fournier

Badou Jack

Badou Jack is a former world champion who has been looking for his next opponent. Fournier could be a good matchup for him.

Jean Pascal

Jean Pascal is another former world champion who could provide a tough challenge for Fournier.

David Haye

David Haye is a former heavyweight champion who has expressed interest in making a comeback to boxing. A fight between him and Fournier could be an intriguing matchup.

While KSI’s knockout of Joe Fournier was overturned due to an accidental elbow strike, both fighters are expected to continue their boxing careers and take on new opponents in the future. There are several potential matchups for each fighter that could generate interest from fans and provide exciting bouts for boxing enthusiasts to watch. Let’s wait and see what’s next for each of them.