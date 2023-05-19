Boxing News and Rumors

KSI’s knockout win of Joe Fournier has been overturned due to accidental elbow strike

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
ksi boxing

KSI’s knockout of Joe Fournier has been overturned due to an accidental elbow strike. The fight took place on May 14, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England. KSI was declared the winner by TKO in the sixth round after landing a series of punches that sent Fournier to the canvas. However, the result was later changed to a no-contest after it was determined that KSI had landed an illegal elbow strike to Fournier’s head.

The incident has sparked controversy among fans and pundits alike, with many questioning whether KSI should have been disqualified for the illegal strike. Some have argued that the elbow was unintentional and that KSI should be given the benefit of the doubt, while others have called for a rematch between the two fighters.
Regardless of the outcome, both KSI and Fournier are expected to continue their boxing careers and take on new opponents in the future. Here are some potential matchups for each fighter:

Potential Opponents for KSI

Jake Paul

KSI has had a long-standing rivalry with Jake Paul, and a fight between the two would undoubtedly generate a lot of interest from fans.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is another up-and-coming boxer who has been making waves in the sport. A fight between him and KSI would be an exciting matchup.

AnEsonGib

AnEsonGib is a fellow YouTuber who has also made the transition to professional boxing. A rematch between him and KSI could be an interesting bout.

Potential Opponents for Joe Fournier

Badou Jack

Badou Jack is a former world champion who has been looking for his next opponent. Fournier could be a good matchup for him.

Jean Pascal

Jean Pascal is another former world champion who could provide a tough challenge for Fournier.

David Haye

David Haye is a former heavyweight champion who has expressed interest in making a comeback to boxing. A fight between him and Fournier could be an intriguing matchup.

While KSI’s knockout of Joe Fournier was overturned due to an accidental elbow strike, both fighters are expected to continue their boxing careers and take on new opponents in the future. There are several potential matchups for each fighter that could generate interest from fans and provide exciting bouts for boxing enthusiasts to watch. Let’s wait and see what’s next for each of them.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
ksi boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Mississippi | MS Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
ksi boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
ksi boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Missouri | MO Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
ksi boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top