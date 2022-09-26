NCAAF

KU Football News: Undefeated Kansas Jayhawks Left OUT of AP Top 25 Poll

David Evans
After week four of college football was done and dusted, the AP poll for week five was released on Sunday. For the most part, the top 25 poll was as expected, but one team being left out caused a small stir on social media. The undefeated Kansas Jayhawks just missed out on a place in the top 25  causing fans and pundits to take to social media in support of KU.

Social media sweethearts

With the release of any college rankings comes the usual debate. “Team X should be in over Team Y,” the fans cry. But ultimately the power lies with the pollsters at the Associated Press. This week’s debate revolves the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks. KU narrowly missed out on the top 25, garnering enough votes to finish 26th, but that wasn’t enough to appease some on social media.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli was one such KU supporter. Fornelli claimed in a tweet that Kansas isn’t ranked because it is not in the SEC.

The only reason Kansas isn’t ranked is because it’s Kansas. That’s it. If it were an SEC team with the same resume and performance it’d be in the top 10,” Fornelli said. He wasn’t the only one FUMING over the fact they had missed out on the top 25.

Brandon Walker was another who was not best pleased with the rankings. His tweet about their body of work claims they deserve to be in the top 20 at least.

John Anzalone goes a bit further than our previous two tweets and straight up calls the disrespect of Kansas “bullsh**”. These are just a few of the selection tweets that are available in support of the Jayhawks. The basketball school being good at football is bringing out people from the four corners of the country in support of them.

The Top 25

While we tend to agree that KU deserves a place in the latest top 25, we believe they will get there eventually. They play Iowa State next week and a win there should see them in the top 25 next week. However, that might not calm the supporters of fairness until at least Sunday.

Here is the top 25 in the week five AP poll:

Rank School Conference Points
1 Georgia (55) SEC 1565
2 Alabama (4) SEC 1487
3 Ohio State (4) Big Ten 1483
4 Michigan Big Ten 1354
5 Clemson ACC 1311
6 USC Pac-12 1236
7 Kentucky SEC 1127
8 Tennessee SEC 1119
9 Oklahoma State Big 12 1081
10 NC State ACC 920
11 Penn State Big Ten 876
12 Utah Pac-12 760
13 Oregon Pac-12 727
14 Ole Miss SEC 691
15 Washington Pac-12 657
16 Baylor Big 12 550
17 Texas A&M SEC 543
18 Oklahoma Big 12 529
19 BYU FBS Independents 482
20 Arkansas SEC 457
21 Minnesota Big Ten 288
22 Wake Forest ACC 265
23 Florida State ACC 244
24 Pittsburgh ACC 209
25 Kansas State Big 12 166

 

NCAAF News
David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
