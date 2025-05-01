Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt Added to Stacked UFC Vegas 107 Card

The UFC lightweight division just got a fresh injection of intrigue as Kurt Holobaugh and Jordan Leavitt are officially set to clash at UFC on ESPN 68. The three-round bout, scheduled for May 31 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, brings together two fighters eager to bounce back after recent setbacks, and it promises to deliver high-level grappling and all-action exchanges.

Holobaugh’s Return: A Story of Resilience

Kurt Holobaugh (21-9 MMA, 2-6 UFC) is no stranger to overcoming adversity. After earning his way back into the UFC by winning The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023, Holobaugh has experienced mixed results. He notched a unanimous decision win over Kaynan Kruschewsky at UFC on ESPN 60 last July, but his momentum stalled with a decision loss to Alexander Hernandez at UFC Fight Night 254 in March. Known for his well-rounded skill set and a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Holobaugh has finished 17 of his 21 career wins, making him a perennial threat on the mat and the feet.

Kurt Holobaugh has done it! He’s The Ultimate Fighter! 🏆#UFC292 pic.twitter.com/BWWdQDsIT0 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 20, 2023

Leavitt’s Quest for Consistency

Across the cage, Jordan Leavitt (11-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) brings his own brand of submission savvy and unpredictability. “The Monkey King” is a two-time UFC Performance of the Night winner, famous for his slam knockout of Matt Wiman and a highlight-reel TKO over Victor Martinez. However, Leavitt has struggled to find consistency, dropping two of his last three bouts-including a submission loss to Chase Hooper in November 2023. Still, his six submission victories in the UFC underscore the danger he poses if the fight hits the canvas.

Jordan Leavitt says he was on food-stamps until this Knock Out changed his life forever😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/xcKRniJfpI — Capybara Analyst (@CapybaraAnalyst) November 17, 2023

Both fighters enter this contest with their backs against the wall. Holobaugh, at 38, is looking to prove he still belongs among the division’s elite, while Leavitt, 29, aims to reestablish himself as a rising force after a rocky stretch. With the UFC’s lightweight division as deep as ever, a win here could be pivotal for either man’s future in the promotion.

UFC Vegas 107: More Than Just a Main Event

While the card is headlined by a women’s flyweight showdown between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, the addition of Holobaugh vs. Leavitt adds further depth to an already compelling night of fights. Other notable matchups include Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho at flyweight, Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean at strawweight, and Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson at bantamweight.

Holobaugh vs. Leavitt is a classic crossroads fight: a battle-tested veteran against a dynamic submission artist. With both men hungry for redemption, fans can expect an intense, high-stakes contest that could steal the show on May 31. The lightweight landscape is always shifting, and for Holobaugh and Leavitt, UFC on ESPN 68 is a golden opportunity to seize momentum and make a statement.