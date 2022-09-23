Kyle Bradish has memorable rookie performance for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish of Peoria, Arizona is in his Major League Baseball rookie season in 2022. On Thursday, he delivered a performance for the ages. The 26-year-old became the first Orioles rookie pitcher in 118 years and only the second Orioles rookie pitcher in franchise history to have 10 strikeouts, without giving up a walk or an earned run in a single game. Bradish accomplished the feat in a 2-0 win over the American League-leading Houston Astros.

Who was the first?

The first rookie pitcher in the Orioles organization to have 10 strikeouts without a walk or an earned run allowed in a game was Fred Glade of Dubuque, Iowa. Glade pitched a complete game shutout where he had 10 strikeouts and only gave up four hits in a 1-0 St. Louis Browns win over the New York Yankees on June 19, 1904. The Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Orioles in 1954. It was one of six complete game shutouts for Glade in 1904 as he also blanked the Washington Senators 12-0 on June 8, 1904, the Philadelphia Athletics 1-0 on July 19, 1904, the Athletics 2-0 on September 1, 1904, the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on September 9, 1904, and the Senators 1-0 on September 25, 1904.

Bradish beats Cy Young favourite

Bradish’s win on Thursday came over American League Cy Young favourite Justin Verlander, who has an amazing record of 17 wins and four losses with a sensational earned run average of 1.82. The Orioles scored the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run RBI single by Rougned Odor.

Bradish’s 2022 Statistics

Bradish has a record of four wins and seven losses and an earned run average of 4.65 in 2022. During 21 games and 110 1/3 innings this season, he has given up 112 hits, 57 earned runs, and 37 walks, to go along with 103 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.35.

Orioles still in playoff contention

Baltimore still has a chance of making the playoffs. They have a record of 78 wins and 71 losses, and are four games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final wildcard spot in the American League with 13 games to go.