NASCAR News and Rumors

Kyle Larson The Clear Favorite Among The 5 Drivers Most Capable Of Conquering Kansas Speedway

Author image
Jared Turner
Sports Editor
4 min read
Kyle Larson - Kansas

Before the engines fire and the green flag waves on Sunday at Kansas Speedway, it’s worth taking a look at the drivers most capable of reaching Victory Lane. Hint: One of them is the polesitter, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

Here are the top five contenders, in descending order from least to most likely to prevail.

5. Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing has captured two of the last five NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, with Bubba Wallace (fall 2022) and Tyler Reddick (fall 2023) winning one apiece.

Wallace gets the nod over Reddick here, though, because Reddick hasn’t performed as well as some expected in 2025. Wallace, on the other hand, is on pace to record his best career points finish (eighth) and has been overall impressive.

For Wallace, Kansas is where he’s earned one of his two career NASCAR Cup Series triumphs, so the 1.5-mile track certainly holds a special place in his heart.

4. Ross Chastain

Like Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain might seem like an underdog pick to emerge victorious at Kansas Speedway.

But Chastain was the last driver to do just that, coming out ahead when the NASCAR Cup Series convened here for the second time last season.

Chastain won convincingly in his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevy, leading 52 of 267 laps. With a repeat performance this weekend, he would punch his ticket into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

3. Joey Logano

Fresh off a playoff-clinching win last Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, Joey Logano aims to use that momentum to his full advantage at Kansas.

Winless in 2025 up until a week ago, the three-time and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion is finally showing shades of his typical front-running self.

Logano is also a multi-race winner at Kansas, having wheeled his No. 22 Team Penske Ford to Victory Lane at the track on three occasions — all since 2014.

2. Denny Hamlin

With a pair of wins in the first 11 races of 2025, Denny Hamlin has undoubtedly been one of the season’s best drivers.

Hamlin also boasts quite a distinguished resume at Kansas, where four times he’s taken the checkered flag running P1 in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The veteran driver’s most recent Kansas celebration occurred just two years ago, in the spring of 2023.

Perhaps even more notable than Hamlin’s quartet of Kansas wins, though, is the fact that he’s been a paragon of consistency at the high-speed, high-banked track. How consistent has Hamlin been?

Well, he’s come home no worse than eighth in his last seven Kansas starts. And in six of those outings, he’s placed in the top five. Those are some pretty robust numbers. And they certainly bode well for him on Sunday.

1. Kyle Larson

While Kyle Larson’s overall body of work at Kansas Speedway can’t compare to Denny Hamlin’s, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy is the hands-down favorite this weekend.

How so?

First, Larson is a two-time Kansas winner and the defending race winner, having nipped Chris Buescher at the checkered flag in thrilling fashion by .001 seconds last May. That stands as the closest margin of victory in NASCAR history.

Larson’s win at Kansas just over a year ago was no fluke, however. He led 64 of 268 laps, second only to Hamlin. Also, Larson — who wins frequently — is typically at his best at the mile-and-a-half tracks. Kansas Speedway, of course, fits that description. In fact, since the debut of the Next Generation Cup Series car, Larson has led 1,395 laps on mile-and-a-halves. That’s more than double the number of laps that the No. 2 driver in this category has led.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Larson will start Sunday’s race from the pole. After leading Saturday’s qualifying session with a lap of 183.730 mph, Larson made no attempt to mask his confidence.

“The qualifying lap felt really good,” he said. “Thankfully, everything went great. My (car’s) balance felt really good. I felt like I hit my marks and came up to speed through (turns) 3 and 4 good. It was a perfect-feeling lap.”

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Corey Heim

Emerging NASCAR Superstar Corey Heim Pumped For 2025 Cup Series Debut At Kansas Speedway

Author image Jared Turner  •  5h
NASCAR News and Rumors
Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR Race Schedule: Championship Weekend Moving To New Site For 2026
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 6 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Joey Logano
NASCAR Standings After Texas: Joey Logano Jumps As Christopher Bell, Others Slip
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 4 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Carson Hocevar
NASCAR Cup Series Starting Lineup – Texas: Carson Hocevar Nabs First Career Pole
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 3 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Kyle Larson
Trio Of NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Two-Stepping Their Way Into Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 3 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Chase Elliott
As NASCAR Cup Series Heads To Texas, Chase Elliott Faces Tough Questions
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 2 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Connor Zilisch
Battling An Injury, Connor Zilisch To Miss Time In Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Owned Car
Author image Jared Turner  •  Apr 30 2025
More News
Arrow to top