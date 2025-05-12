NASCAR News and Rumors

Kyle Larson Crushes Field, Seizes Points Lead And Reaches Key Milestone At Kansas Speedway

Author image
Jared Turner
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kyle Larson

Just as predicted by this writer ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson scored the victory.

What no one could have predicted, however, was how decisive of a victory it turned out to be.

Starting from the pole in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Larson ran roughshod over the competition virtually the entire day.

How Dominant Was Kyle Larson On Sunday At Kansas Speedway?

Executing one of the most lopsided performances in recent memory at the NASCAR Cup Series level, Kyle Larson led a whopping 221 of 267 laps at Kansas Speedway. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion also swept all three stages in the process.

Larson spent the final 55 laps out front and held a lead of nearly three quarters of a second over runner-up Christopher Bell at the finish. Even with the speed Larson had in his car, though, he wasn’t about to get comfortable until the checkered flag waved.

“We had some restarts work out in our favor, and that last (green-flag) run just played out well enough to get the win,” Larson said. “I wasn’t very good again at the end of the run, but I am just proud of my team. It’s just been an awesome day.”

Kyle Larson Did Much More Than Just Win At Kansas Speedway

Kyle Larson, who jumped from second to first in the NASCAR Cup Series standings on Sunday, will hold the points lead for at least two weeks since next weekend is the non-points-paying NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

That means Larson will still be the Cup Series points leader on Memorial Day Weekend when he competes in the Indy 500 at fabled Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year. Larson was likewise atop the Cup standings last year when he ventured to The Brickyard for the world’s most prestigious open-wheel race.

“I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row,” Larson said. “I would say that last year (being the points leader going to Indy) was a goal of mine.

“This year, I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport.”

If winning at Kansas and being the points leader headed to Indy wasn’t enough to thrill Larson and his fans, there’s more. As of Sunday, Larson has eclipsed the 10,000 laps-led mark in NASCAR’s premier series.

“To surpass 10,000 laps is really cool, honestly, and they said that we’ve led the most laps at Kansas Speedway now,” said Larson, who triumphed for the third time at the 1.5-mile track. “Yeah, really cool day.”

 

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Jared Turner

Jared Turner is a motorsports writer who has covered NASCAR for 20 years. He has interviewed over 20 NASCAR Hall of Famers and around 100 drivers, crew chiefs, and team owners, both past and present. He has also covered the sport for FOX Sports (where he was a two-time recipient of the FOX “X” Award for “Xtraordinary” job performance), NASCAR.com, Sporting News, NASCAR Pole Position Magazine, the SPEED network, and plenty of other online and print-only publications throughout his career. Notably, Jared has penned dozens of articles for NASCAR souvenir programs, including several featured prominently in Daytona 500 keepsakes. A Virginia Press Association award winner and former member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), Jared has racked up accolades both for his writing and his academic work. He studied both Communication and Psychology at Virginia Tech, where he was permanently enshrined in Phi Beta Kappa — the nation’s oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. Jared excels at feature writing and opinion writing, much of which stems from his dedication to all levels of racing.
View All Posts By Jared Turner

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
Kyle Larson - Kansas

Kyle Larson The Clear Favorite Among The 5 Drivers Most Capable Of Conquering Kansas Speedway

Author image Jared Turner  •  May 11 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Corey Heim
Emerging NASCAR Superstar Corey Heim Pumped For 2025 Cup Series Debut At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 10 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR Race Schedule: Championship Weekend Moving To New Site For 2026
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 6 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Joey Logano
NASCAR Standings After Texas: Joey Logano Jumps As Christopher Bell, Others Slip
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 4 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Carson Hocevar
NASCAR Cup Series Starting Lineup – Texas: Carson Hocevar Nabs First Career Pole
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 3 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Kyle Larson
Trio Of NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Two-Stepping Their Way Into Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 3 2025
NASCAR News and Rumors
Chase Elliott
As NASCAR Cup Series Heads To Texas, Chase Elliott Faces Tough Questions
Author image Jared Turner  •  May 2 2025
More News
Arrow to top