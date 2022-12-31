NHL News and Rumors

Kyle Okposo records third career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn


Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames
Kyle Okposo of St. Paul, Minnesota recorded his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Sabres win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Three goals against Detroit

Okposo put the Sabres up 3-0 at 11:21 of the second period from Zemgus Girgensons of Riga, Latvia, and Peyton Krebs of Calgary, Alberta. He then scored the game-winning goal at 14:02 of the second period from Tyson Jost of St. Albert, Alberta, to put the Sabres up 4-0. Okposo then closed out the scoring with an empty net goal at 16:22 of the third period from Dylan Cozens of Whitehorse, Yukon and Girgensons.

Third Sabre with a hat trick this season

Okposo is the third Sabres player and third American on the Sabres with a hat trick this season following right winger Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York and Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona. Tuch scored thrice in a 6-3 Sabres win over the Calgary Flames on October 20. Thompson scored three times in an 8-3 Sabres win over the Red Wings on October 31, and then five times in a 9-4 Sabres win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 7. It is interesting that two of the hat tricks recorded by a Sabres player this year came against Detroit, and the five goals scored by Thompson this season are the most by one player in a single game.

Two Prior Okposo Hat Tricks

Okposo’s two prior National Hockey League hat tricks came with the New York Islanders. The first one was in a 6-3 Islanders win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 16, 2015, and the second one was in an 8-1 Islanders triumph over the Edmonton Oilers on February 7, 2016. The first hat trick Okposo had with the Islanders was a four-goal game.

2022-23 NHL stats

In 2022-23, Okposo has six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 26 games. He is a +5 with 12 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 56 shots on goal, 39 faceoff wins, nine blocked shots, 27 hits, 10 takeaways, and seven giveaways.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Sabres
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Arrow to top