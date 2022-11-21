NFL News and Rumors

Kyle Pitts’ Frustrating Season Continues, Heads to IR

Author image
Dylan Williams
2 min read
A disappointing season just got worse for Kyle Pitts. The Atlanta Falcons are placing the talented tight end on injured reserve after suffering a torn MCL. The injury occurred on Sunday in the Falcons’ 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears.

Pitts suffered the injury in the third quarter after catching a pass over the middle. Bears safety Eddie Jackson came in for a low tackle, hitting Pitts in the knee. Pitts was initially listed as questionable to return but ultimately remained out of the game.

Being placed on injured reserve means that at minimum, Pitts will be required to miss at least the next four games. Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt is likely the next in line to replace Pitts in the starting lineup. Pruitt, who has started 28 games in his career, currently has four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown this season.

It has been a frustrating season for Kyle Pitts. After a promising rookie season in 2021, he has struggled to find his place in a run-first Falcons offense. Through 10 games, Pitts has 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons are 31st in the NFL with 154.5 passing yards per game, only ahead of the Chicago Bears. In contrast, the Falcons rank third in the league in 159.4 rushing yards per game. In addition, they also rank sixth in yards per carry as a team, averaging 4.9 yards per rush.

Pitts will receive a second opinion on his injury before the team decides whether to shut him down for the remainder of the season. The Falcons are 5-6, and a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

Topics  
Falcons Featured Story NFL News and Rumors
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
