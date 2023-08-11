Had the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, Kyle Shanahan was preparing to sign Philip Rivers to come out of retirement and play quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan Confirms Philip Rivers Scenario From Last Season

Here’s Kyle Shanahan talking today about how he was in discussions all of last season with Philip Rivers — in case of a worst case scenario situation. Rivers was prepared for the call if he was needed.

Last month, Shanahan told The Athletic how Brock Purdy’s injury in the NFC Championship Game caused him to start thinking about the future. If the Niners were to win the game, they would need a quarterback to start in place of Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I’m just thinking, man, I hope Brock’s not as bad as they’re saying, and what’s going to be our plan B? We’re going to have to go get Philip Rivers, someone like that, for the Super Bowl,” Shanahan told The Athletic. “That’s what I’m thinking because I didn’t think Jimmy [Garoppolo] was going to be ready.”

On Thursday, Shanahan confirmed that the 49ers had a contingency plan to sign Rivers if San Francisco made the Super Bowl. Rivers was ready to play during the 2022 season if the Niners called.

“He was prepared to,” Shanahan said when asked if Rivers considered playing with the team. “Now that’s stuff we talked about throughout the whole year. We would’ve had to seen how that was for the Super Bowl, but that was the plan most of the year.”

Kyle Shanahan Praised Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo today: "I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us. We won lots of games. … Jimmy was unbelievable here. I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years since Steve Young. Had an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 10, 2023

Shanahan also spoke highly of Garoppolo, his former quarterback now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us. We won lots of games. … Jimmy was unbelievable here,” Shanahan said (via David Lombardi). I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years since Steve Young. Had an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed healthy, we were either in the Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game.

From the end of 2017 through 2022, Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 38-17 record as a starter, highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

