Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers Would Have Signed Philip Rivers If They Made Super Bowl LVIII

Dan Girolamo
Philip Rivers

Had the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, Kyle Shanahan was preparing to sign Philip Rivers to come out of retirement and play quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan Confirms Philip Rivers Scenario From Last Season

Last month, Shanahan told The Athletic how Brock Purdy’s injury in the NFC Championship Game caused him to start thinking about the future. If the Niners were to win the game, they would need a quarterback to start in place of Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I’m just thinking, man, I hope Brock’s not as bad as they’re saying, and what’s going to be our plan B? We’re going to have to go get Philip Rivers, someone like that, for the Super Bowl,” Shanahan told The Athletic. “That’s what I’m thinking because I didn’t think Jimmy [Garoppolo] was going to be ready.”

On Thursday, Shanahan confirmed that the 49ers had a contingency plan to sign Rivers if San Francisco made the Super Bowl. Rivers was ready to play during the 2022 season if the Niners called.

“He was prepared to,” Shanahan said when asked if Rivers considered playing with the team. “Now that’s stuff we talked about throughout the whole year. We would’ve had to seen how that was for the Super Bowl, but that was the plan most of the year.”

Kyle Shanahan Praised Jimmy Garoppolo

Shanahan also spoke highly of Garoppolo, his former quarterback now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us. We won lots of games. … Jimmy was unbelievable here,” Shanahan said (via David Lombardi). I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years since Steve Young. Had an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed healthy, we were either in the Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game.

From the end of 2017 through 2022, Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 38-17 record as a starter, highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

49ers NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
