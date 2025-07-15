Kyle Stowers hits three home runs in a game

The Miami Marlins have won their last two games heading into the 2025 Major League All-Star break. Over the last 48 hours, the Marlins offense has come alive as they outscored the Baltimore Orioles 17-1 in 18 innings. On Sunday, we saw the offensive greatness of left fielder Kyle Stowers of El Cajon, California. Stowers became the fourth Marlins player in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game, and was the 11th player this season with three home runs in a game. He accomplished the feat in an 11-1 Marlins win over the Orioles. Stowers actually finished the game with four runs scored, five hits, and six runs batted in. In addition to the three home runs, Stowers hit two singles.

Who are the other three Marlins with three home runs in a game?

The first Marlins player with three home runs in a game was third baseman Mike Lowell of San Juan, Puerto Rico. He accomplished the feat in an 8-7 Florida Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 21, 2004. Lowell was followed by outfielder Cody Ross of Portales, New Mexico, who hit three dingers in a 16-5 Florida Marlins win over the New York Mets on September 11, 2006, and Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, who belted three shots in a 14-3 Marlins win over the Washington Nationals on September 18, 2020.

Inside look at Stowers’s three home runs

Stowers led off the top of the second inning to begin the scoring. The home run was a solo shot 403 feet to center field. Stowers then hit a 398 foot shot to right center field and put the Marlins up 4-0. Stowers also scored designated hitter Agustin Ramirez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Then Stowers hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to put the Marlins up 7-0. Stowers’s third home run of the game was 364 feet and once again scored Ramirez.

Stowers in 2025

Stowers, who is a National League All-Star for the first time, is batting .293 with 19 home runs and 54 runs batted in. During 91 games, 304 at bats, and 346 plate appearances, Stowers scored 46 runs, and had 89 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, four stolen bases, 34 walks, 165 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .368, and a slugging percentage of .543. Stowers’s sacrifice bunt was the first of his career and came in a 5-4 Marlins win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a game that went into extra innings on May 6.