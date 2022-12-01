Kyler Murray Blasted By Former Teammate Patrick Peterson

It has not been a secret that Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have had a tough season. They are 4-8, Murray has missed time with an injury, and he has only had his entire receiving corps once. But on Wednesday, Patrick Peterson, a former teammate of Murray in Arizona, called him out on his All Things Covered podcast.

Peterson and co-host Bryant McFadden were discussing the state of the Cardinals and the future of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. McFadden references Murray’s postgame comments after the Week 12 loss to Los Angeles. And from there, Peterson proceeds to raise eyebrows.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of the fact.”

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray” Patrick Peterson comments on what’s going on with his former team the Cardinals, since they are always in the news. Full discussion 👇https://t.co/imFgoT1fgs pic.twitter.com/1XYkBTJKzT — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) November 30, 2022

It is a damning statement about Murray no matter who says it. But the fact that Peterson, who played with Murray during his first two years in the league in 2019-20. And it is one that Murray, understandably, took exception to.

This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow… https://t.co/MFqbMKh3la — Kyler Murray (@K1) December 1, 2022

“This isn’t true…you on some weird s*** [Patrick Peterson] you got my number,” Murray wrote in a Twitter post. “If you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow.”

Kyler Murray vs. Kliff Kingsbury?

To understand Peterson’s comment, it is important to understand what McFadden was referencing.

The Cardinals had blown a 24-17 late in the 4th quarter to the Los Angeles Chargers. After the game, Kyler Murray was at the podium talking about a 4th quarter interception he threw.

“It wasn’t meant for D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) actually,” Murray said. “But schematically, we’re kind of f*****.”

Murray also said that there is no tension between him and Kingsbury. But it is very easy to take this as a shot at the head coach, especially given the prior context that this is not the first time this has been rumored.

In a game against the New Orleans Saints, Kingsbury calls a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty. While walking to the sideline, Murray was seen yelling at his head coach, telling him to “calm the f*** down.” Murray downplayed the moment after the game

“He’s real animated over there on the sidelines sometimes,” Murray told The Athletic’s Doug Haller. “Calm down, we’re good. We’re going to make it right. We ended up scoring, so that was good, but that’s all I was saying. Just chill out.”

What Should Arizona Do?

Going back to Patrick Peterson’s comments, he mentions Kliff Kingsbury as a potential scapegoat. In addition. he makes a mention of general manager Steve Keim. Saying that the man who hired Kingsbury is still going to be around, despite numerous questionable results since he took over in 2013. Considering the Cardinals’ underperformance this season and tense vibes around the team, Kingsbury’s seat seems to be boiling.

As far as job security, Kyler Murray does not have to worry about losing his starting job. He is a two-time Pro Bowler in his fourth season on a lucrative contract. However, this is not the first time the immaturity label has been thrown at him. Patrick Peterson may have his axe to grind with the Cardinals organization. But it is not a good look for Murray’s reputation as a young franchise quarterback to have his leadership ability questioned by a veteran peer of his.