Kyler Murray’s new contract is almost more than Athletics’ payroll

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals were reportedly trying to get a contract deal done for the past few weeks and it finally happened on Thursday. Murray signed a five-year $230.5 million contract extension and will have a $46.1 million annual salary.

Murray was drafted with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. The Athletics are known to be one of the cheapest teams in Major League Baseball and that’s evident by their $48.5 million payroll this season. This means that Kyler Murray is almost getting paid more than the whole 26-man Athletics roster. It’s uncertain if we should look at this as a good thing for Kyler, or an embarrassing thing from the Athletics’ perspective.

Kyler Murray Cardinals Contract

Kyler released a statement earlier this month, which caused some questions about his future in Arizona,

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates. everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

The Arizona Cardinals were one of the best teams in football a season ago before they dealt with some unfortunate injuries. It’s going to be interesting to see what they can do this year when Murray is fully healthy and gets to play a whole season.

If he can do what he did when healthy a season ago, this Cardinals team has a legitimate chance of making some crazy noise this year. It’s not going to be an easy task for them to get the job done, but they have more than enough talent to do so, and their quarterback is ready to go.