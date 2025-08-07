Kyren Williams, Rams Agree to Three-Year Extension

Kyren Williams is staying in Los Angeles for the long haul. The young running back reportedly agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Rams, $23 million of which is guaranteed. Williams now possesses the seventh-highest annual average salary for running backs in the league. Going into training camp, Kyren Williams made it clear that he wanted to remain with the Rams.

“I want to play for the Rams,” Williams said. “That’s who I want to be with. That’s who I want to stay with. I know it will work out.”

Williams was a revelation last season and is on pace to become one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Kyren Williams’ Impact



Kyren Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. The potential is certainly there, especially as he heads into his fourth NFL season. Last year, Williams rushed for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. Furthermore, the former Notre Dame product posted 81.2 rushing yards per game on 19.8 attempts per game, with a rushing success rate of 50.9 percent.

Williams’ second NFL season in 2023 was even better. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and led the league in rushing yards per game (95.3) on 19.0 rushing attempts. The Rams’ new-look passing attack, featuring Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, will draw a lot of attention this season. However, Kyren Williams provides an extra dimension to Los Angeles’ offense. One that will be paramount in alleviating pressure from veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford’s shoulders.

As a result, the Rams are expecting a big season from the five-foot-nine running back.

Could the Rams Be a Dark Horse in the NFC Playoff Picture This Year?



The Los Angeles Rams nearly made the Super Bowl last season. Unfortunately for them, they ran into the buzz saw that was the eventual Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles. As of August 7th, 2025, the Rams have odds of +2,000 to win next year’s Super Bowl per FanDuel.

Many are expecting division rival San Francisco 49ers to have a bounce-back campaign. However, the Los Angeles Rams will also be heavily vying for the NFC West crown. With a mix of veteran talent on offense and a sneaky-good defense with promising youth, one should not overlook the Los Angeles Rams this coming season.

The Rams are investing in a bright future with Kyren Williams. As a result, expect him to be a major focal point of their offense this season.