Kyrie Irving Headed to Dallas in NBA Blockbuster Deal

Kyrie Irving is on his way to the great state of Texas after the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets finalized a huge deal for the 10-year NBA veteran.

The Nets reportedly will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future picks in the deal: an unprotected first-round pick in 2029, and two second-round selections (2027, 2029). Dinwiddie spent five years in Brooklyn from 2016-2021.

Troubled Path

After guaranteeing the Boston Celtics that he would re-sign with the team, Irving decided instead to play closer to his home in New Jersey and inked a free-agent deal Brooklyn the very next offseason (2019). The highlights (or lowlights) there saw him sidelined for nearly the entire home schedule in 2022 over his refusal to get a Covid vaccine. There was a well-documented eight-game suspension after Irving posted an anti-Semitic movie link on his website. Irving, who has stated that he believes the world is flat, is out there. But there’s also no doubt about his talent.

The former one and done Duke Blue Devil, was the first overall selection in the 2011 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He earned rookie of the year honors and was named NBA MVP in 2014, is an NBA champion (2016) and eight-time All-Star. He’s averaging 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season, stats that are in line with his career averages of 23.7, 3.9 and 5.3.

Show Me the Money

Irving is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million dollar and was in line for a new max deal worth a reported $200 million over four seasons. When Brooklyn’s extension offer came in substantially below what Irving was seeking, he demanded a trade. Two days later, the Nets accommodated.

He will be a free agent in June but can ink a two-year, $83 million dollar with the Mavericks. It’s believed that Dallas owner Mark Cuban and Irving’s reps will table discussions on a new contract until after the season.

Irving will undergo a physical on Monday and is expected to make his debut when the Mavs host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Ironically the Clippers in the past 48 hours had emerged as a serious suitor for Irving’s wares.