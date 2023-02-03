NBA News and Rumors

Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers, Heat Top List

Dan Girolamo
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving will leave Brooklyn in free agency if a trade does not happen.

Irving’s request comes just days before the February 9 trade deadline.

The request comes in the aftermath of Irving turning down an extension with the team within the past week. Charania reports that the deal included stipulations of the guarantee of the last year in the contract, which did not sit well with Irving and his agents.

Irving is earning $36.9 million in the final year of his deal, and the guard is seeking a max contract extension that would be worth just shy of $200 million.

Irving Continues Rocky Tenure In Brooklyn

Over the last two seasons, Irving has been involved in a series of controversies that have caused the star guard to miss the action. During the 2021 season, Irving could not play in Brooklyn due to the New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate. After dismissing him from the team, General Manager Sean Marks brought back Irving as a part-time player, only playing road games until the mandate ended in March 2022.

In November 2022, the Nets suspended Irving for at least five games after failing to denounce a film he posted on social media that expressed antisemitic beliefs.

On the court this season, Irving has been stellar. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 486/.374/.883 shooting splits. Irving was named an Eastern Conference starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds

Where will Irving play if not the Nets?

Sportsbooks like BetOnline believe the current favorite to land Irving is the Los Angeles Lakers at +150. The Lakers showed interest in acquiring Irving this past offseason. The Lakers have two valuable first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Los Angeles could also match Irving’s salary in a trade with Russell Westbrook, who is making $47 million in the final year of his contract. If the Lakers want to capitalize on a wide-open Western Conference, trading for Irving and teaming him up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would arguably form the best big-three in the West.

The Miami Heat have the next-best odds at +450. After failing to acquire Donovan Mitchell this past summer, the Heat would like another superstar to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Any Irving deal to the Heat would most certainly include the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro.

The Dallas Mavericks (+500), Los Angeles Clippers (+600), and Phoenix Suns (+600) round out the top five.

Below is the full chart with each team’s odds to acquire Irving.

Kyrie Irving Next Team (If not Brooklyn Nets) Odds Play
Los Angeles Lakers +150 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +450 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +500 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +600 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +600 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz +800 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +800 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls +800 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Timberwolves +1400 BetOnline logo
Sacramento Kings +1600 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +10000 BetOnline logo
NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
