Kyrie Irving Out for Season With Torn ACL

Just when one thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving will now miss the remainder of the season. Irving suffered a torn ACL on March 3rd in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. The star guard suffered the knee injury on a drive to the basket where he was fouled. To his credit, he still knocked down his free throws before exiting the game. Irving was also expected to decline his $43.96 million player option. This also came with the expectation of returning to Dallas on a long-term deal. A tough break for a superstar guard who was arguably having his best year since the 2022-23 campaign.

Kyrie Irving Suffers Torn ACL in Loss on March 3rd, 2025

Kyrie Irving’s Impressive Year

Many will argue that Kyrie Irving should have originally been selected to this season’s All-Star Game. He eventually got in as an injury replacement. However, with the numbers he’s been producing, he certainly has a case for being an original selection. For the season, Irving has logged 24.7 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 4.6 assists per game. He has also posted an effective field goal percentage of 54.9 percent. Not to mention, the nine-time All-Star also produced a player efficiency rating of 20.1, a true shooting percentage of 59.4 percent, and a win-share total of 5.2. Irving has continued to show why he is one of, if not, the best ball-handlers ever in the league this season. One also has to give him credit for being consistent all year long for the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, they will now be without their star player and will most likely miss the Play-In Tournament.

Dallas Mavericks Continue to Crumble

One could say the “Basketball Gods,” are still angry with the Dallas Mavericks ever since the Luka Dončić trade. Not only did Anthony Davis go down to injury in his Mavericks debut, but they also lost Daniel Gafford for an extended period of time. Two serious blows to their frontcourt. Losing Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season and most likely a good portion of next year is just the proverbial cherry on top for Mavericks fans. It is dark times in Dallas right now and it doesn’t look like matters will improve anytime soon. A rebuilding phase seems inevitable at this point for the team. One thing is for certain; we have never seen a team suffer this much misfortune in a short span of time after blockbuster trade centered around their franchise cornerstone.