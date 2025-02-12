Kyrie Irving to Replace Anthony Davis in the All-Star Game

Dallas Mavericks star point guard, Kyrie Irving, will serve as the replacement for Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game that will take place in San Francisco, California. Davis, who was recently acquired in the blockbuster Luka Dončić deal, was gearing up for his ninth All-Star selection of his Hall of Fame-like career. He was supposed to play on Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star squad. Davis suffered a left abductor strain in his Mavericks debut and will be out for at least a month per Shams Charania. As for Kyrie Irving, many peers felt he was snubbed from the All-Star Game in the first place. Now, he will replace his new teammate and make his ninth appearance in the event.

Kyrie Irving Named Replacement for Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

Kyrie Irving’s Season So Far

Irving has been having a solid campaign this season. On the year, he is averaging 24.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The three-time All-NBA guard is also posting shooting splits of 47.4 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from three-point range, and 89.9 percent at the free-throw line. Kyrie has also impressed in the advanced metrics department. This season, he is logging a player efficiency rating of 19.6, a true shooting percentage of 59.2 percent, and a win-share total of 4.5. Irving has helped the Mavericks stay afloat in the competitive Western Conference all year long. Especially when Luka Dončić was still on the roster and dealing with injuries. All in all, Kyrie Irving will now get a chance to showcase his talents at the upcoming All-Star Game.

Anthony Davis’s Campaign This Year

Despite the injuries, one can see why Anthony Davis was selected as an All-Star this season. This year, he is averaging 25.7 points, 2.2 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 12.0 total rebounds per game. He is also averaging a field goal percentage of 52.8 percent. On top of this, Davis is also logging a player efficiency rating of 27.5, a true shooting percentage of 60.2 percent, and a win-share total of 6.5. Anthony Davis may be getting older, but he is still one of the best power forwards in the entire Association. Not to mention, he is still one of the best defenders in the entire league. The Mavericks are hoping they can tap into those defensive capabilities once he comes back from his current injury. For now, the priority must be making sure Davis recovers. That way, he can come back fully healthy in order to be at his best.