LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Best Bets From Trends for Thursday Night Football

philnaessens
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thursday Night Football is here, and we have the best trends in order to make the best bets we can possibly make for the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football clash. 

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Best Bets From Trends

Best LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trends

These are the best trends in order to make the best bets we can possibly make for the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football clash. 

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trend 1: 

  • Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite

Those are heady numbers, and especially so when the Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up win. This is a trend you can trust, and I think Kansas City covers the -4 point spread. 

Back Chiefs -4 points @ -110 With Bovada

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trend 2: 

  • Over is 8-1 in Chiefs last 9 games overall

Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in the league with plenty of weapons surrounding them. The over is also 8-1 over the past nine Chiefs games overall and 6-1 in the Chargers last seven contests. This is a trend you can trust, and this game exceeds the 54.5 point total. 

Back Chargers over 54.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Full LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trends

  • Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite.
  • Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games
  • Chiefs are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up win.
  • Chiefs are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games on grass.
  • Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 vs. AFC West.
  • Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • Chiefs are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games following a ATS win.
  • Chiefs are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games overall.
  • Chiefs are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as a favorite.
  • Chiefs are 6-2 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • Chiefs are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game.
  • Chiefs are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games in September.
  • Chiefs are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 Thursday games.
  • Chiefs are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 vs. AFC.
  • Chargers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 vs. AFC.
  • Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following an ATS win.
  • Chargers are 1-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up win
  • Over is 5-0 in Chargers last 5 games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game.
  • Over is 4-0 in Chargers last 4 Thursday games.
  • Over is 4-0 in Chargers last 4 vs. a team with a winning record
  • Over is 6-1 in Chargers last 7 games overall.
  • Over is 5-1 in Chargers last 6 vs. AFC.
  • Over is 4-1 in Chargers last 5 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • Over is 4-1 in Chargers last 5 games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game
  • Over is 4-1 in Chargers last 5 road games.
  • Over is 7-2 in Chargers last 9 games after allowing less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • Over is 11-4 in Chargers last 15 games on grass.
  • Over is 10-4 in Chargers last 14 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
  • Over is 8-1 in Chiefs last 9 games overall.
  • Over is 8-1 in Chiefs last 9 games as a favorite.
  • Over is 7-1 in Chiefs last 8 games following a straight-up win.
  • Over is 7-1 in Chiefs last 8 vs. AFC.
  • Over is 6-1 in Chiefs last 7 games following a ATS win.
  • Over is 6-1 in Chiefs last 7 games on grass.
  • Over is 5-1 in Chiefs last 6 games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game.
  • Over is 5-1 in Chiefs last 6 games after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game.
  • Over is 5-1 in Chiefs last 6 Thursday games.
  • Over is 4-1 in Chiefs last 5 games as a home favorite.
  • Over is 4-1 in Chiefs last 5 vs. AFC West.
  • Over is 4-1 in Chiefs last 5 vs. a team with a winning record.
  • Over is 4-1 in Chiefs last 5 home games.
  • Over is 18-7 in Chiefs last 25 games in September.
  • Over is 7-3 in Chiefs last 10 games following a straight-up win of more than 14 points

 

 

NFL picks
philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil's work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
Arrow to top