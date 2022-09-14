LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Best Bets From Trends for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football is here, and we have the best trends in order to make the best bets we can possibly make for the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football clash.

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Best Bets From Trends

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For Chargers vs Chiefs

Best LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trends

These are the best trends in order to make the best bets we can possibly make for the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs Thursday Night Football clash.

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trend 1:

Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite

Those are heady numbers, and especially so when the Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up win. This is a trend you can trust, and I think Kansas City covers the -4 point spread.

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trend 2:

Over is 8-1 in Chiefs last 9 games overall

Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in the league with plenty of weapons surrounding them. The over is also 8-1 over the past nine Chiefs games overall and 6-1 in the Chargers last seven contests. This is a trend you can trust, and this game exceeds the 54.5 point total.

Full LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trends