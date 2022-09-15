LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Thursday Night Football

The second edition of Thursday Night Football for 2022 gets underway in Kansas City when Justin Herbert and the Chargers meet Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in an important AFC West clash.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Predictions and Best Bets

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Pick 1: Chiefs To Cover

Kansas City comes into this one fresh off a 44-21 away victory over the Arizona Cardinals and are 9-2-0 ATS over their past 11 games following a straight-up win.

The Chiefs are short favorites here, but are also 6-1-0 ATS over their last seven as home favorites.

Our tip for Thursday’s clash is the Chiefs spread at -3.5.

Back Chiefs -3.5 @ -1150 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Pick 2: Herbert is going to sling it.

Justin Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the game, and he’s likely going to coming from behind Thursday night. He tossed three touchdowns in their victory over Las Vegas, and throwing two against Kansas City isn’t out of the question.

Herbert’s 38 scoring strikes left him 3rd in the NFL in 2021, and he’s already on pace to top that in what was a much better Vegas defense than what he’ll see from Kansas City.

Our tip is Herbert to throw over 1.5 passing touchdown in Kansas City on Thursday in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Justin Herbert over 1.5 TD passes @ +3000 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Pick 3: High Scoring Affair

We have two of the premier offenses with top-rated quarterbacks surrounded by plenty of playmakers, and we expect a high-scoring affair on Thursday night.

The over is 8-1 over their last nine as the favorite and 8-1-0 over their last nine games overall. Furthermore, the over is 6-1 in the last seven Chargers games overall and 5-1-0 in their last six contests vs the AFC West.

Look for plenty of fireworks in this matchup and the total to exceed 54.5 points.

Chargers over 54.5 @ -110 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers +158 Kansas City Chiefs -190

nbsp;