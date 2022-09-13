LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks: Best NFL Prop Bets For TNF

The Chargers take on the City Chiefs Thursday night and we’ve put together a same-game parlay at odds of +687 from Bovada.

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Picks

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Chiefs To Come Out On Top

The Chargers take on the Chiefs on Thursday and it’s safe to say that the two teams’ couldn’t have had more contrasting starts if they tried, in Week 1. The Rams were run ragged by the Bills at home, barely managing to get into the double-digits in a 31-10 loss. The Chiefs, however, were at their free-flowing best with a 44-21 scoreline that doesn’t quite tell the story of how much control they had over the Cardinals.

The Chiefs are -200 favorites to bring similar heat at home against the Chargers this week, and continue to be +800 favorites to win the Super Bowl LXVII. It’s also pertinent to note that their last 13 straight-ups are in their favor at 12-1.

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Back the Over At The Arrowhead

The Chiefs did put on a scintillating display in that first game but if there was one trend to note from it, it’s that their offense will have to do a lot of work to keep them winning – because the defense just isn’t inspiring confidence.

They conceded 21 to the Cardinals and we wouldn’t be surprised if the Chargers come close to that on the road. Anticipate a high-scoring game which includes a lot of Justin Herbert carving open the Chiefs’ defense. Note that seven of the Chiefs’ last eight games have gone over, and all six of the Chargers’ last six games have done the same. There is also Patrick Mahomes in typically terrific touch for the Chiefs, so expect several touchdowns and even more first-downs.

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Pick 3: High-Scoring Second Half

We’ve mentioned that the Chiefs’ defense wasn’t quite looking like a million bucks last week, and it stands to reason that they will rely on a very aggressive start to tie up a win as early as possible like they did against the Cardinals.

On the flip side, the Chargers aren’t too far removed from such a philosophy themselves. One look down that line-up and you’ll see that the offense is more than capable of sending them to scary heights.

That would make this clash a potential high-scoring one. For what it’s worth, we think the Chiefs will lead a one-sided first quarter until they show up in the second and find the Chargers figuring out a counterattacking plan around the Chiefs’ offensive play. Two offensively strong teams showing their wares in the second quarter after they’ve both tuned each other up – that’s what we’re betting on here.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Odds