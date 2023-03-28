Los Angeles Kings left winger Victor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from March 20-26. In three games, he had five goals and two assists for seven points. Arvidsson was also a +1 with two penalty minutes, four power-play points, 14 shots on goal, one hit, and one faceoff win.

Two points against Calgary

Arvidsson had one goal and one assist for two points in an 8-2 Kings win over the Calgary Flames on March 20. He put the Kings up 4-0 from Adrian Kempe of Kramfors, Sweden and Anze Kopitar of Jesenice, Slovenia at 15:46 of the first period, and then assisted on the Kings’s seventh goal of the game. Defenseman Michael Anderson of Fridley, Minnesota scored that goal at 12:31 of the third period. Both of Arvidsson’s points came on the power-play.

Two points against Winnipeg

Arvidsson had two goals in a 4-1 Kings win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 25. He opened the scoring at 1:22 of the first period from Trevor Moore of Thousand Oaks, California, and then closed out the scoring at 18:24 of the third period from Drew Doughty of London, Ontario and Anderson with an empty netter.

Three points against St. Louis

Arvidsson had two goals and one assist for three points in a 7-6 Kings win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. He opened the scoring at the 27 second mark from Kevin Fiala of St. Gallen, Switzerland and Phillip Danault of Victoriaville, Quebec. Arvidsson then assisted on a power-play goal by Alex Iafallo of Eden, New York to put the Kings up 2-0 at 2:48 of the first period, and then scored a power-play goal from Sean Durzi of Mississauga, Ontario at 14:30 of the first period to put the Kings up 4-1.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

Arvidsson has 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points in 68 games with the Kings this season. He is a -3 with 18 penalty minutes, 21 power-play points, one shorthanded point, two game-winning goals, 201 shots on goal, 26 faceoff wins, 42 blocked shots, 22 hits, 15 takeaways and 28 giveaways.