NBA News and Rumors

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On California Sports Betting Sites

Author image
nikhilkalro
6 min read
NBA Futures Odds- Offshore Sportsbooks Predict L.A. Lakers Win Total
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

We’re almost at the end of preseason now and the new NBA season is around the corner. Here is how you can bet on the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game in California.

Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in free bets which can be used on the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game.

How To Bet On A LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors In California

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

By signing up to BetOnline, you can get a $1000 free bet to use on the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game.

Best California Sports Betting Sites For LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

$1000 Welcome Offer
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Moneyline Odds

The Warriors have been through quite a bit already and the season hasn’t even begun. That could be indicative of a potentially tumultuous start to the season but not many would argue against the skill of the Warriors on the court when compared to LeBron and the Lakers.

Draymond Green will be taking some time away from the Warriors after his physical fight with teammate Jordan Poole. These two teams met in the preseason, with the Lakers winning 124-121. That may not be useful information for a bettor because Opening Night is a completely different kettle of fish. As a result, at home, the Warriors are probably rightly favorites.

Moneyline Odds Play
Los Angeles Lakers +200 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors -250 BetOnline logo

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Total Odds

This is quite a high handicap but the Warriors remain one of the best shooting teams in the NBA. If you saw Stephen Curry’s form last season, you would probably understand why. The Warriors are also historically one of the quickest-moving teams in the NBA, which increases the probability of more possessions.

The Lakers were woeful defensively on several occasions last season and there isn’t much evidence to suggest that their situation may be much different this season. This could be another high-scorer Opening Night NBA fixture.

Total Odds Play
Over 227.5 -110 BetOnline logo
Under 227.5 -110 BetOnline logo

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Spread Odds

The Warriors should simply have too much strength across the board, which justifies this spread. The Warriors at home, with Stephen Curry, should return to on-court focus. And when that’s the case, it’s always hard for their traveling opponents.

A five-point handicap is also a double-possession spread, but this could easily balloon to double digits if the Lakers aren’t careful against one of the best in the league despite their preseason issues.

Spread Odds Play
Los Angeles Lakers +5 -110 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors -5 -110 BetOnline logo
Claim Free NBA Bets with BetOnline

Can I Bet On LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors In California?

Anyone in California can bet on the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors on the sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in California or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process.

      • 18 and over
      • Be in California or any US state
      • Have a valid email address for verification

Best California Sports Betting Sites For Lakers vs Warriors Odds Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best NBA sportsbooks for California. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up to bet on the sportsbooks on this page.

BetOnline California Sports Betting Promo For Lakers vs Warriors – $1000 NBA Free Bet

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On California Sports Betting Sites
BetOnline will match your bonus upto 50%, which means free bets of up to $1000 if you make a $2000 deposit. You can use these free bets on the NBA in California.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $55
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NBA Free Bet

Bovada LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Promo

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On California Sports Betting Sites
Bovada will give you upto $750 worth of free bets, in the form of a deposit match bonus of 75% when you use the promo code INSIDERS. Use this on various markets including same game parlays for the NBA.

Bovada NBA Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

          • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NBA Free Bets
          • Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
          • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NBA Free Bet

Everygame LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Promo

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On California Sports Betting Sites
Everygame is a top option for California, and you can get three free bets worth upto $250 on your first three deposits.

Everygame NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

          • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
          • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
          • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NBA Free Bet

MyBookie LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Promo

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On California Sports Betting Sites
MyBookie is offering $1000 in free bets in California which you can use on the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game as well as other NBA games this week.

MyBookie NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $50
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
          • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NBA Free Bet

BetUS LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Promo

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On California Sports Betting Sites
BetUS has among the most lucrative offers, providing upto $2500 in deposit match bonus for this game, and will give you a distinct advantage when you claim use it for the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game.

BetUS NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Minimum Deposit of $100
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
          • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NBA Free Bets

XBet LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Promo

XBet Sportsbook

XBet are running a 100% deposit match promo up to $500 which you can use on LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game or other games in the opening week.

XBet NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
          • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
          • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NBA Free Bet
Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

Author image nikhilkalro  •  5min
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Odds & Lines | How To Bet On NBA On Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
Author image nikhilkalro  •  5min
NBA News and Rumors
Warriors Practice
WATCH : Draymond Green Attacks teammate Jordan Poole At Warriors Practice
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 7 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Maryland vs Michigan Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
Best MD Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | Maryland Mobile Betting
Author image deeksha  •  18h
NBA News and Rumors
2022 NFL Coach Of The Year Award Odds, Picks, and Winners
Best WV Sports Betting App to Bet on NFL Week 4 | West Virginia Mobile Betting
Author image varun  •  Oct 10 2022
NBA News and Rumors
LeBron and russ
LeBron James Backs Russell Westbrook To Have A Great Year
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 27 2022
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz
WATCH: Amazing Highlight Reel Shows Luka Dončić Skills Before He Moved To NBA
Author image joshstedman  •  Sep 25 2022
More News
Arrow to top