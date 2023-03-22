Lakers “Hillbilly Kobe” Could Be Headed for $50 Million Dollar Payday

He’s become a cult hero in Los Angeles. The Lakers Austin Reaves has even earned the nickname of “Hillbilly Kobe”. Now it appears the Arkansas native is going to become a very rich man perhaps to the tune of a $50 million dollar deal.

AUSTIN REAVES FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/6pvbmOApq2 — Mr. Viral 🔥🔥🔥 (@techz_dave) December 16, 2021

Game of His Life

Reaves is coming off the best outing game of his young NBA career. In a 111-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night he scored 35 points, with six rebounds and six assists in just over 30 minutes of action.

The 24-year-old, who played his college ball at Wichita State and Oklahoma, is in just his second NBA season. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 54 games while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from deep.

What a tough and-one by Austin Reaves 💪 pic.twitter.com/cn8Z8bC1ZY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 18, 2023

Since February 9 covering a stretch of 17 games, Reaves is averaging 16 points and 4.3 assists on .581/.434/.81o shooting splits while among the league leaders in free throws attempted.

He’s versatile, scrappy, and has drawn the seventh-most charges in the NBA despite missing 18 games.

No Brainer signing

It would appear to be a foregone conclusion that Reaves will resign this summer. He will have Early Bird rights, allowing the Lakers to re-sign him for up to four years, projected at $51 million. Reaves may have played himself into that amount.

Lakers have the room to make it work

The Lakers currently have just four players on the books for next season—LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie. Malik Beasley, Davon Reed and Mo Bamba have non-guaranteed deals.

The Purple and Gold should have the room to keep Reaves in L.A but his ability to fit anywhere should make just about every team with cap space this summer interested in him.

He’ll have other suitors

Teams like Houston, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Charlotte, San Antonio, and Utah could all make a run at the suddenly very popular Reaves.

The 24-year-old has become arguably the Lakers’ third-best player, a reliable crunch-time staple, and a fan favorite. Not bad for an undrafted free agent.

Breaking down the rise of Lakers guard Austin Reaves and what lies ahead in free agency – on Run It Back at @fandueltv: pic.twitter.com/DCUdQ8HuDK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2023

Reaves and the Lakers are still outside looking in on a playoff spot. LA is 35-37 but only 1.5 games behind 6th seed Golden State.