News

Lakers Playoff Hopes Take A Hit With James Injury

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
LeBron James foot injury

It seems that it’s one step forward and two steps back for the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the heels of the biggest comeback win of the NBA season comes word that LeBron James is hurt. James will miss Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a right foot injury suffered on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. James went down in the third quarter of Sunday’s 111-108 victory over the Mavs in which the Lakers rallied from a 27-point second quarter deficit.

LeBron and AD Playing Hurt

The 38-year old James has played through a series of injuries this season. Anthony Davis, who will need to step up his game in James absence, is battling bone spurs in his foot which could require off-season surgery. Los Angeles has only committed to him missing the Grizzlies game but sources close to the team say the NBA’s all-time leading scorer could miss weeks, not days. One estimate has James returning in mid-March at the earliest.

Finally, D’Angelo Russell is doubtful to play against the Grizzlies due to a sprained ankle. The bad injury news comes with the Lakers (29-32) closing in on a playoff spot. They sit 12th in the Western Conference and as of Monday, they’re one-game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the 10th spot.

Lakers Playoff Hopes in Jeopardy

They were 1.5 games behind the Mavericks, who are sixth in the conference and at the moment, in control of the final guaranteed playoff spot. There are 13 teams in the West that are still alive for eight playoff spots. But with James expected to sit at least some of the games down the stretch, the Lakers will have to dig deep to keep their postseason chances alive. This season without him in the lineup, LA is just 5-9.

Players like Jarred Vanderbilt, who joined the team at the trade deadline, will need to keep producing. Vanderbilt had 15 points and 17 rebounds in the win over the Mavericks. But there’s no sugar coating it for the Lakers. A season which has been rocky from Day 1, is about to get even more turbulent over the next 21 games.

 

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News

NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
College Basketball Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.
2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
News
miracleonice
3 Facts About The “Miracle On Ice” On Its 43rd Anniversary
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Director Steven Spielberg poses with cast from The Fabelmans.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Sister Jean
Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
News
Tiger Woods Birdies Final 3 Holes, Shoots 69 At Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Completes His Long Return To Professional Golf
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top