Lakers Sign Marcus Smart to Two-Year, $11 Million Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Bringing in Some Defensive Reinforcements. Marcus Smart is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers after spending half a season with the Washington Wizards. The veteran guard has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal. During his time with the Boston Celtics, Smart built a strong reputation as one of the league’s premier defenders. He won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 and was named to three All-Defensive Teams during his tenure in Boston.

While he may no longer be at his peak, and injuries have affected his availability in recent seasons, Smart still has the potential to be a reliable role player in the right situation.

Los Angeles Lakers Bringing in Former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart’s Career Numbers

Marcus Smart has put together a solid NBA career. Over 11 seasons, he has averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He also holds a career defensive rating of 108, a defensive box plus/minus of 1.1, and a defensive win share total of 24.8.

During his Defensive Player of the Year season, Smart averaged 1.7 steals per game with a defensive rating of 107, a box plus/minus of 1.7, and a defensive win share total of 3.7. He may not be the same dominant force he was in Boston. However, the Lakers are hopeful that a new environment will help the former Oklahoma State standout bounce back.

Will He Fit With the Los Angeles Lakers?

Though Smart isn’t the player he once was, his role with the Lakers will be straightforward: bring relentless defensive energy. While he’s not known for his offensive firepower and there may be spacing concerns. Especially when paired with Luka Dončić in the backcourt. Still, he won’t be expected to carry a major offensive load. With LeBron James, Dončić, and Austin Reaves handling most of the scoring responsibilities, Smart can focus on what he does best.

Defensively, this is a strong fit. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Marcus Smart is still versatile enough to guard multiple positions. He’ll likely take on the challenge of defending the opposing team’s top perimeter player each night, relieving pressure from Dončić. His elite defensive IQ will also benefit the Lakers’ team defense.

As long as Marcus Smart plays within his offensive limitations and continues to provide top-tier perimeter defense, he should mesh well with the Los Angeles Lakers and be a valuable addition to the roster.