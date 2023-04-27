NFL News and Rumors

Lamar Jackson And Baltimore Ravens Agree To Terms On Contract Extension


Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks off the field.

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have agreed to terms on a five-year, $260 million contract extension, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Jackson will become the highest-paid player in football, ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who recently signed a five-year, $255 million deal.

The Contract Saga Between Lamar Jackson And The Baltimore Ravens Is Over

After what seems like a year of long-term contract discussions, the Ravens and Jackson finally came to terms on an extension.

Jackson entered the offseason seeking a long-term contract in the neighborhood of Deshaun Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Browns.

On March 7, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. This tag is a one-year deal worth $32.4 million, fully guaranteed for the 2023 NFL season. However, the Ravens left the door open for Jackson to sign an offer sheet with other teams. If Baltimore did not match the offer sheet, they would receive two first-round picks.

On March 27, Jackson revealed in a series of tweets that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2.

In the end, the Ravens get their franchise quarterback, and Jackson gets a long-term deal.

Lamar Jackson Stays In Baltimore

Jackson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in football who is set to enter the prime of his career.

At age 26, Jackson is 45-16 as a starter in the regular season with 12,209 passing yards, 101 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions. On the ground, Jackson has rushed for 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns. Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs in four out of five seasons, holding a 1-3 postseason record.

In the 2019-2020 NFL season, Jackson became the second unanimous Most Valuable Player in league history.

Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top