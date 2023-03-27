NFL News and Rumors

Lamar Jackson Has Requested A Trade From Baltimore Ravens

Dan Girolamo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson revealed the news in a series of tweets on his account.

Lamar Jackson Requested Trade From Baltimore Ravens At The Beginning Of March

Jackson revealed that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2. The two sides have been in a contract dispute as they negotiate a long-term extension.

“Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans,” Jackson tweeted. “As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team”

On March 7, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which is a one-year deal worth $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 NFL season. However, Jackson can negotiate with other teams and sign an offer sheet. If the Ravens decide to not match the offer sheet, they will be awarded two first-round picks.

Lamar Jackson Wants Fully Guaranteed Deal

The 26-year-old quarterback is reportedly looking for a fully guaranteed deal, similar to the $230 million guaranteed contract quarterback Deshaun Watson received with the Cleveland Browns. Jackson does not have an agent and is representing himself throughout this process.

According to ESPN, the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a long-term extension with $133 million fully guaranteed with incentives to reach $200 million, which Jackson declined.

Jackson is one of the most electrifying quarterbacks entering the prime of his career. The former MVP threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 games. Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns. However, Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season and the Ravens’ playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a sprained PCL

NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

