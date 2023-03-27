Quarterback Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson revealed the news in a series of tweets on his account.

A letter to my Fans I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson Requested Trade From Baltimore Ravens At The Beginning Of March

Jackson revealed that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2. The two sides have been in a contract dispute as they negotiate a long-term extension.

“Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans,” Jackson tweeted. “As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team”

On March 7, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which is a one-year deal worth $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 NFL season. However, Jackson can negotiate with other teams and sign an offer sheet. If the Ravens decide to not match the offer sheet, they will be awarded two first-round picks.

Lamar Jackson Wants Fully Guaranteed Deal

.@AdamSchefter broke down the proposed 5-year extension Lamar Jackson turned down ahead of the 2022 season: pic.twitter.com/8QXem1NAg9 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 14, 2023

The 26-year-old quarterback is reportedly looking for a fully guaranteed deal, similar to the $230 million guaranteed contract quarterback Deshaun Watson received with the Cleveland Browns. Jackson does not have an agent and is representing himself throughout this process.

According to ESPN, the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a long-term extension with $133 million fully guaranteed with incentives to reach $200 million, which Jackson declined.

Jackson is one of the most electrifying quarterbacks entering the prime of his career. The former MVP threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 games. Jackson also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns. However, Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season and the Ravens’ playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a sprained PCL

