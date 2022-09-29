Lamar Jackson named Offensive Player of the Month for September

There’s only one @Lj_era8 ❕ AFC Offensive Player of the Month 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wAYdjuZjWY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2022

This is not the first time Jackson has earned the award however, as the 25-year old picked up the player of the month trophy in November 2019 which was the same season the QB won AP NFL Most Valuable Player.

The highlight of Jackson’s month came at the weekend in a narrow defeat to the Dolphins. Despite the loss, the QB ran his longest career touchdown as he took off for a 79-yard TD during the third quarter.

Jackon’s award comes just weeks after the Ravens announced they were unable to come to an agreement with their star player on a contract extension.

The Ravens will need Jackson to be playing at his very best for their week four matchup against the Super Bowl favourites, as they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

