Lamar Jackson named Offensive Player of the Month for September

Lamar Jackson has been named as the Offensive Player of the Month for September following his three flawless performances throughout the opening weeks of the season.
The Baltimore Ravens have started their season off flying high, as they go into week 4 (2-1), having only narrowly lost out to Miami 42-38 in week 2. One of the key factors that has the Baltimore side playing so well is their star QB Lamar Jackson.
Jackson earned the player of the month accolade after managing 10 TD passes, gaining 749 yards passing and just two interceptions on 56-of-88 passing.
There’s only one @Lj_era8 ❕
AFC Offensive Player of the Month 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wAYdjuZjWY
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2022
This is not the first time Jackson has earned the award however, as the 25-year old picked up the player of the month trophy in November 2019 which was the same season the QB won AP NFL Most Valuable Player.
The highlight of Jackson’s month came at the weekend in a narrow defeat to the Dolphins. Despite the loss, the QB ran his longest career touchdown as he took off for a 79-yard TD during the third quarter.
Jackon’s award comes just weeks after the Ravens announced they were unable to come to an agreement with their star player on a contract extension.
The Ravens will need Jackson to be playing at his very best for their week four matchup against the Super Bowl favourites, as they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
