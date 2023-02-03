Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds: Jets Favored To Land Ravens’ QB

Lamar Jackson is up for his next payday but the question is, who’s willing to pay him? The Baltimore Ravens have not put a franchise tag on the superstar quarterback yet, meaning there’s a chance football fans might see Jackson suiting up in something other than black and purple next year.

The Ravens have from February 21 to March 7 to apply either an exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag in order to keep Jackson from negotiating with other teams.

If Jackson doesn’t start for the Ravens, there are many teams in the league that would happily take the former MVP.

Currently, the New York Jets have the highest odds to land Jackson with +425 odds. However the Jets are front runners for most of the high profile quarterbacks after their strong season with Robert Saleh.

Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds

Despite being one of the NFL‘s top-rated quarterbacks, Jackson has had his fair share of problems. In the last two seasons, he’s been injured and sat out five games. Due to his injuries, the young quarterback has a very thin playoff resume.

While he’s only 26, Jackson has already won an MVP. When healthy, he’s a dangerous threat both in the passing and running game.

The Ravens will have to make a choice in the coming months but if they don’t sign him, Jackson will have his fair share of teams to pick from.

The Jets lead with +425 odds to land Jackson. The Atlanta Falcons (+450), New England Patriots (+450), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+475) round out the top five teams to land Jackson next season if he doesn’t stay in Baltimore.

Check out the chart below from BetOnline for each team’s odds of landing Lamar Jackson.