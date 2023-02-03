NFL News and Rumors

Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds: Jets Favored To Land Ravens’ QB

Gia Nguyen
Lamar Jackson is up for his next payday but the question is, who’s willing to pay him? The Baltimore Ravens have not put a franchise tag on the superstar quarterback yet, meaning there’s a chance football fans might see Jackson suiting up in something other than black and purple next year.

The Ravens have from February 21 to March 7 to apply either an exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag in order to keep Jackson from negotiating with other teams.

If Jackson doesn’t start for the Ravens, there are many teams in the league that would happily take the former MVP.

Currently, the New York Jets have the highest odds to land Jackson with +425 odds. However the Jets are front runners for most of the high profile quarterbacks after their strong season with Robert Saleh.

Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds

Despite being one of the NFL‘s top-rated quarterbacks, Jackson has had his fair share of problems. In the last two seasons, he’s been injured and sat out five games. Due to his injuries, the young quarterback has a very thin playoff resume.

While he’s only 26, Jackson has already won an MVP. When healthy, he’s a dangerous threat both in the passing and running game.

The Ravens will have to make a choice in the coming months but if they don’t sign him, Jackson will have his fair share of teams to pick from.

The Jets lead with +425 odds to land Jackson. The Atlanta Falcons (+450), New England Patriots (+450), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+475) round out the top five teams to land Jackson next season if he doesn’t stay in Baltimore.

Check out the chart below from BetOnline for each team’s odds of landing Lamar Jackson.

NFL Teams Odds Play
New York Jets +425 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +450 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +475 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +750 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +750 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +900 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +1000 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +1200 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +1200 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +1200 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +1800 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +2000 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +2000 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +2000 BetOnline logo
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
