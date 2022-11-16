Lamar Odom says Lakers should trade LeBron James

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom has said the Los Angeles Lakers should look to trade LeBron James if they wish to become championship contenders.

Speaking on a podcast recently, Odom claimed that trading the four-time champion would put the Lakers right back into contention to win an 18th championship.

Lamar Odom says if the Lakers traded LEBRON, it would put them right back into contention 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/IkP73Ctuom — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 16, 2022

LeBron has struggled throughout the season to date, averaging 24.9 points a night on 24% shooting from three and 46% from the field.

The 37-year-old has not featured in the last two games for the Lakers through injury and the team is 3-0 without James, compared to 0-10 with him.

According to the latest NBA betting odds with BetOnline, the Lakers are +7500 outsiders to win the championship and are under pressure to make the postseason after missing out last year.

LA snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets with Anthony Davis posting an impressive 37 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Lakers to victory.

The Russell Westbrook drama continues as rumours repeatedly circulate on his future with the team, but could have revived his career in California in a new sixth man role under Darvin Ham.

LeBron is unable to be traded this season due to signing a two-year, $197m extension in September and enters free agency in 2024 where he will likely team up with his son Bronny James.

