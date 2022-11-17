LaMelo Ball’s X-Ray Negative, Will Miss Friday’s Game

For the second time in the first month of the NBA season, LaMelo Ball will miss time. The young All-Star guard will miss Friday’s game against Cleveland after suffering a sprained ankle Wednesday. X-rays on his ankle came back negative, avoiding structural damage.

In Wednesday’s game against Indiana, Ball rolled his left ankle in the fourth quarter while attempting to save a loose ball. In the process, Ball stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. He was helped into the locker room and did not return.

🚨LaMelo Ball leaves the game after rolling his ankle on a fans foot sitting courtside. (Same ankle that caused him to miss the start of the season.) VIDEO

This is the second time that Ball has injured his left ankle this year. The first time was during the preseason, resulting in him missing Charlotte’s first 13 games. He made his season debut on November 12 against Miami, and he started the last three games for the Hornets before the injury.

LaMelo Ball’s injury adds to a growing list for a Hornets team that has lost eight of the last 10. Gordan Hayward has missed the last seven with a shoulder contusion. There is no timetable for Cody Martin after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. With Ball out, the Hornets’ backcourt depth gets very thin. Backup guard Dennis Smith Jr. has missed the last three games with an ankle sprain of his own. Theo Maledon is the only healthy point guard on the roster. Terry Rozier will likely serve as the main ball-handler.

In three games, Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and seven assists on 41.5% shooting. On Wednesday, he scored 26 points on 58.8% shooting. He also distributed six assists in the 125-113 loss to the Pacers. The Hornets are currently 4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference.