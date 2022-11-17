NBA News and Rumors

LaMelo Ball’s X-Ray Negative, Will Miss Friday’s Game

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
LaMelo Ball's X-Ray Negative, Will Miss Friday's Game
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

For the second time in the first month of the NBA season, LaMelo Ball will miss time. The young All-Star guard will miss Friday’s game against Cleveland after suffering a sprained ankle Wednesday. X-rays on his ankle came back negative, avoiding structural damage.

In Wednesday’s game against Indiana, Ball rolled his left ankle in the fourth quarter while attempting to save a loose ball. In the process, Ball stepped on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. He was helped into the locker room and did not return.

This is the second time that Ball has injured his left ankle this year. The first time was during the preseason, resulting in him missing Charlotte’s first 13 games. He made his season debut on November 12 against Miami, and he started the last three games for the Hornets before the injury.

LaMelo Ball’s injury adds to a growing list for a Hornets team that has lost eight of the last 10. Gordan Hayward has missed the last seven with a shoulder contusion. There is no timetable for Cody Martin after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. With Ball out, the Hornets’ backcourt depth gets very thin. Backup guard Dennis Smith Jr. has missed the last three games with an ankle sprain of his own. Theo Maledon is the only healthy point guard on the roster. Terry Rozier will likely serve as the main ball-handler.

In three games, Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and seven assists on 41.5% shooting. On Wednesday, he scored 26 points on 58.8% shooting. He also distributed six assists in the 125-113 loss to the Pacers. The Hornets are currently 4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
he Nets Confronted Ben Simmons In Players-Only Meeting

The Nets Confronted Ben Simmons In Players-Only Meeting

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
NBA News and Rumors
Michael Jordan’s NFT Loses 92% Of Its Value After SOL Crash
Michael Jordan’s NFT Loses 92% Of Its Value After SOL Crash
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
NBA News and Rumors
WATCH- Kevin Durant Praises Luka Doncic’s Game On Podcast
WATCH: Kevin Durant Praises Luka Doncic’s Game On Podcast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 12 2022
NBA News and Rumors
76ers’ Head Coach Doc Rivers On The Hot Seat In Philadelphia
76ers’ Head Coach Doc Rivers On The Hot Seat In Philadelphia
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 12 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Should Jason Kidd Be Worried About Luka Doncic’s High Usage Rate?
Should Jason Kidd Be Worried About Luka Doncic’s High Usage Rate?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 11 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Why Didn't Ime Udoka Get the Brooklyn Head Coaching Job?
Why Didn’t Ime Udoka Get the Brooklyn Head Coaching Job?
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 9 2022
NBA News and Rumors
Udoka, Snyder Top List of Brooklyn Nets Coaching Candidates
Udoka, Snyder Top List of Brooklyn Nets Coaching Candidates
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2022
More News
Arrow to top