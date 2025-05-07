Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has responded to his side’s dramatic Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter on Tuesday, insisting that he and his teammates will stop at nothing until the club is “at the very top”.

Lamine Yamal Responds To Barcelona Champions League Exit

Barcelona suffered a dramatic exit from the Champions League on Tuesday, falling to a 7-6 aggregate defeat to Inter in the semi-finals despite being just moments away from advancing to the final.

Hansi Flick’s side came from behind to draw 3-3 in the first leg and looked to have gone one better in the second leg, as they clawed their way back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 with just minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for Barca, Francesco Acerbi made it 3-3 in the 93rd minute to send the tie to extra time, where substitute Davide Frattesi sealed I Nerazzurri‘s spot in the final with a beautifully curled finish on 99 minutes.

It was a truly heartbreaking night for the Catalan giants, with their dreams of winning a historic treble now in tatters, and it was felt none more so than by 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal, who broke down upon the final whistle.

Visibly crushed, the youngster was comforted by his teammates, as well as members of Inter’s squad. He has since provided his personal response to the defeat on his social media channels.

Yamal: “We’ll Be Back, Have No Doubt About It”

On his official Instagram account, Yamal said: “We gave it our all — this year it couldn’t be, but we’ll be back, have no doubt about it.

“Culers, we won’t stop until we put this club where it belongs: at the very top. I will keep my promise and bring it to Barcelona; we won’t stop until we achieve it.

“But Sunday is another final, and we all need to be together. Visca el Barça!”

Yamal ended the Champions League campaign with five goals and four assists, and despite a bitter ending, he and his Barcelona teammates can be proud of their performances in the competition this term.

Up next, they host Real Madrid in the latest installment of the El Clasico, and a victory in this one would send La Blaugrana seven points clear at the top of the table, putting them within touching distance of the LaLiga title.