The Super Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meeting at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As the teams prepared for Super Bowl Opening night, the media couldn’t stop asking about Taylor Swift.

The beginning of Taylor Swift and Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship dominated the headlines during the NFL season. The “Taylor Swift” effect took the NFL by storm, bringing in a new generation of young female fans. That effect was felt during Super Bowl Media day, as Swift dominated the conversation once again.

Over 24,000 fans packed into Super Bowl Media Day and questions were rolling in about Swift from every angle. Even businesses in Las Vegas are trying to get a piece of the action by offering Kelce and Swift a free wedding ceremony and creating Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl parties.

Little White Chapel Offers Free Wedding for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas has extended their services to host Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding for free ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Swift will be performing in Toyko and is rumored to be making the long 13-hour flight to Las Vegas the night before the Big Game.

With Swift and Kelce in Vegas, the Little White Chapel has offered a free wedding for the power couple if they wanted to tie the knot. The package includes a bouquet, ministers, and an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Kelce is looking to win his third Super Bowl ring, and if the Chiefs win in Vegas, there may be no better way to celebrate for the two stars.

Taylor Swift Themed Cocktails & Parties

The Taylor Swift effect is taking over Las Vegas. Leading up to the game, venues like Chéri Rooftop (under the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas) are serving their own Taylor Swift cocktails for the big game.

They will be serving a cocktail inspired by Swift’s classic red lip combo. Throughout the Super Bowl week, the “Red Lip Classic” cocktail will be available for $20. The cocktail is made up of Malibu, Baileys Strawberry Cream, and Disaronno.